New York —

There are celebrities who do everything to reach the weight they want, whether for work or for personal reasons

Adele.

Photo:

Gareth Cattermole / .

Losing weight is something that matters to many, whether for health or just for looking good there are those who resort to extreme diets to achieve its purpose and this is often not good for the body. And as celebrities always set the example, today we are talking about some of them who took their dedication to the extreme.

1. Adele

The singer recently showed the impressive weight loss it has had in recent years. Since he started his career has always struggled against being overweight And now some of his fans insist that he should no longer go down.

What was your extreme diet? The singer is said to consume only a thousand calories a day which can be dangerous because low calorie consumption can cause irritability and brain fog.

2. Christian Bale

The actor has been characterized by the different roles he has performed and in which have had to lose weight. For the movie The Machinist, he lost 28 kilos and looked very thin.

What was your extreme diet? Bale turned to eat only one apple and a can of tuna a dayIt goes without saying that few people should live consuming just that.

3. Jessica Simpson

The singer had a healthier and controlled weight loss, and that is that after her pregnancy she lost her slender figure, as she weighed more than 100 kilos.

What was your extreme diet? Along with his personal coach, Simpson lost 45 kilos combining a Healthy diet with light exercise. The extreme thing here was the discipline with which he did everything because he slept for seven hours, he took exactly 12 thousand steps every day before sleeping and even had to disconnect from technology for at least an hour.

4. Joaquin Phoenix

Another actor who he is extremely dedicated to his roles, for the movie Joker that gave him his Oscar award He had to lose 20 kilos with the help of a special medical orientation.

What was your extreme diet? He ate nothing but a steamed apple, lettuce, and green beans every day. This behavior was extremely dangerous because descended from knock.

5. Anne Hathaway

For the movie Les Miserables, the actress had to lose weight quickly, as did Phoenix. Came down 11 kilos and the consequences were noticed in the filming.

What was your extreme diet? She only ate oats and water a day, like her colleagues, this was controlled by a professional and may be very dangerous to imitate it.

.