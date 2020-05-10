New York —

Obamacare benefits millions in the US.

Photo:

Archive / The Opinion

The weeks go by, and those of us who serve our community from the Hispanic Federation and its member organizations adapt to the demands and limitations of what some call “the new normal.” We want the “new normal” to be very different from this one. We hope it is much better. Perhaps even better than the normality that interrupted the COVID-19 epidemic two months ago.

Until we return to that normality, we have to play – as it is popularly said – with the cards that have been touched. When we can improve a service, provide more help, or help better, we are very happy.

For example, we are pleased with two improvements in the help our federation provides with enrollment in Affordable Care Act, also known as ACA, or Obamacare health plans.

“From the first days of February,” explains Liliana Melgar-Hoyos, Senior Director of Health Operations of the Hispanic Federation, “we are in a special period of enrollment in health plans, and only people who lost their coverage, as long as it was not due to non-payment. Or those who have had to move to or in New York, for example. “

Those who married, had or adopted children, divorced and became uninsured, among others, can also register.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived,” says Liliana Melgar-Hoyos, “we responded immediately to the limitations of the quarantine, recovering the telephone messages that those interested in our services left us, and calling them at the numbers they gave us. . Fortunately, we have now enabled an exclusive phone line to answer “live” from 9 am to 6 pm. That number is (833) 656-2626. ”

For those who cannot call during these hours, the new line may collect their messages, which will be answered as soon as possible by qualified personnel from the Hispanic Federal.

“The difference with the previous system,” explains Liliana Melgar-Hoyos, “is that calls to that number are only answered now by specialized personnel in health plans.”

The other new feature is the extension of the special enrollment period for people eligible for ACA Qualified Plans.

“That period, which began on March 16, was to end on Friday, April 15,” ends our Director of Health Operations, “but last week New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced its extension to 15 th of May. So we also look forward to calls from those interested in helping us with this issue. ”

To learn about our Hispanic Federation and its community organizations, visit www.hispanicfederation.org.

Also, I give you the AIDS Information Line, 1-800-233-7432.

Answer the 2020 Census questionnaire, so that you can tell us all!

On the 30th anniversary of the Hispanic Federation, until the next column! Take care of yourselves, and if you can, do not leave your houses!

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation

