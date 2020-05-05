New York —

Members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office are appalled by peers that this terrible virus has been carried away. Emergency communications operator Nikima Thompson died Monday night after contracting COVID-19.

Thompson, 41, was the first case of COVID-19 reported in the Communications Division of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

A tweet from Sheriff Gregory Tony confirmed that Thompson had tested positive on April 2.

“People give up a lot in this position and not many people can do it, and Nikima was a special person. It takes a lot to be an emergency operator and listen and deal with the things these kinds of employees deal with, and she was the epitome of a dedicated, complete and loved employee, ”said Jo Anne Alvarez, union representative and Nikima colleague.

Thompson, mother of 4 children, worked at the North Coconut Creek Communications Center.

The authorities are asking the population not to let their guard down, although they are already beginning to open up to some public spaces and businesses are beginning to reopen. They point out that the risk of contagion continues to be very high and all possible precautions must be taken.

