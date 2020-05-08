New York —

Not everyone would do what José Nuñez Romaniz did when he found a bag full of money next to an ATM

The young man returned all the money he found.

What a teenager from Albuquerque, New Mexico, just did earned him recognition from his community… and the pride of his family.

He found a bag of $ 135,000 in cash near an ATM and turned it over to police, local radio station KRQE reports.

When José Nuñez Romaniz, A 19-year-old student called police on Sunday, the unfolding story caught the attention of city leaders. On Thursday, he was recognized by Albuquerque authorities for doing the right thing when no one was looking at him.

“What a great opportunity for us to see something good in the community with all the tragedies we see with young people, this really restores our faith in the community as well,” said Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Geier.

Geier, along with Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, presented Nuñez with some tokens of appreciation, saying that his actions on Sunday reflect kindness in the community.

Nuñez was at the Wells Fargo ATM near Central and Juan Tabo on Sunday morning to get money to buy socks for his grandfather. When he looked down, he saw a large transparent bag full of cash: $ 135,000, to be exact.

The teenager immediately called the 1-800 number at the ATM and then the police. It turns out that the Wells Fargo subcontractor, whose job it is to fill the ATM, left the cash there by accident.

“Man, we all know that temptation, even take a little, just one of those top packages, I mean it had to be really difficult,” laughed Mayor Keller. Jokes aside, Keller said, “I’m absolutely impressed.”

“Whether you can believe he’s divine, or good luck or whatever, we were just talking about how, the irony that his career leans so heavily toward criminal justice, and he’s looking for a job, and we’re hiring, ”added Mayor Keller. Nuñez is studying criminal justice at Central New Mexico Community College and wants to pursue a law degree.

When asked what he thought when he found the cash, Nuñez replied: “In the back of my head, I was only thinking about my parents, especially my mother,” he recalled. “What I would do if I came home with the money and what I would do with his flip flop, to hit me,” he laughed. “I did the right thing and I know my parents are proud and my family is also proud.”

Several companies gave him gifts and the Albuquerque Police invited him on a tour of his criminal laboratory. The city’s police chief said the teen would be recruited to become a public safety officer while at school, if interested.

