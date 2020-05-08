New York —

Two people died and more than 30 were injured by an earthquake in the vicinity of Tehran

Earthquake in the surroundings of the capital of Iran, Tehran.

Photo:

USGS / Europa Press

By:

Europa Press

| May 08, 2020

MADRID – At least two people have died and more than 30 have been injured this Friday due to an earthquake that has shaken the capital of Iran, Tehran, and its surroundings, causing thousands of people to abandon their homes.

People are coming out into the streets after a 5.1 richter earthquake just hit near Tehran. Aftershocks are possible. An official in # Iran’s National Crisis Org has told people to maintain social distancing as they get out of their homes. pic.twitter.com/5E0oYc9MfJ – Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) May 7, 2020

The earthquake, of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter between Damavand and Tehran and caused the death of a 60-year-old man and a woman whose age has not transcended, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The authorities indicated that only two of the wounded remain hospitalized, after the rest were discharged as they were considered mild.

Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki has noted that the earthquake has not caused serious material damage in the city. “There is no information on incidents of destruction or collapse of buildings,” he said.

For this reason, he called for calm to the population and stressed that the emergency services are alert to the aftershocks, after thousands of people took to the streets because of the earthquake.

