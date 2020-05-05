New York —

This year the celebration will be different but we can make it so memorable that we will remember it forever.

In this time that we have had to live, now more than ever we have to celebrate the heroines of our families. It will be a different Mother’s Day, but let’s make this day something memorable that we always remember.

Let Mom know how special she is and that there is no gift that rewards everything she does for us. Here are some ideas that can make your day at home more special, and taking care of your pocket!

Starting the day off right

If you have an Alexa device you can prepare mom’s favorite breakfast and surprise her. You just have to say, “Alexa, open Cookpad” and choose the recipe that you like the most. Alexa will guide you step by step in Spanish. Obviously do not leave it or lift the plate, together they can help clean.

Starting the day off right

If you have an Alexa device you can prepare mom’s favorite breakfast and surprise her. You just have to say, “Alexa, open Cookpad” and choose the recipe that you like the most. Alexa will guide you step by step in Spanish. Obviously do not leave it or lift the plate, together they can help clean.

Create your own gift

Since for many it is not yet time to leave home, it is the perfect time to expand your creativity and create unique, emotional, and inexpensive homemade gifts:

A memory album: Print the best photos you have on networks or on your cell phone, put them together with other photos you have printed and paste them in a notebook. Write with love your best memories of each photo and color it to your liking. You can also make an album of a family outing or a particular theme, such as birthday parties or just using photos from your childhood. The best pride for a mother is her family and this is the type of gift that she will be able to appreciate for many years. You can also create a digital album on Amazon Photos.

Reminders during the day: Ask Alexa to make reminders for your mom to hear a cute surprise message or one of her favorite songs throughout the day. For example you can say, “Alexa, remind me at 10AM to tell Mom how much I love her,” or you can say “Alexa, how do I feel about my mom?” or “Alexa, Happy Mother’s Day”.

Celebrate mom with the best of cinema

There are countless movies that highlight the importance and value of a mother. Among this list you can find the one that is most in accordance with your favorite genre. If you have access to Amazon Prime Video through your Fire TV or Smart TV, several of these and many others are available at no cost during quarantine, without having to be a Prime member, you just need an email to open an account from Amazon:

Party in the House

Dress up everyone to celebrate, this year the restaurant will be in the dining room and the hall will become your favorite cinema, karaoke and dance floor. Put your favorite music on Amazon Music while enjoying dinner and then continue with a karaoke session and a fun night of dancing. They can also have fun playing for example, you can say “Alexa, I want to play I see I see”, “Alexa, open Akinator” or “Alexa, open Trivia Crack” Explore Alexa Skills and have fun!

Stay connected in the distance

If this quarantine doesn’t allow you to be with your mother in person, you can give her the latest Echo Show so they can connect at any time. This device has the “Drop-in” function that allows you to connect to your cell phone and just by saying: “Alexa, call mom” they will be instantly communicated. Any mother will enjoy this gift because it is high-tech, very easy to use and will also allow her to listen to her favorite music, set reminders and even answer any question with a simple voice command.

Now you are ready to celebrate Mom on such a special day and thank her for all she does for us.

If you do not have an account or if you have lost your previous account, just enter amazon.com/español and create a new user profile, a free account is allowed per email address, so you can enjoy several free benefits due to the Current situation.

.