New York —

Previous climate models projected that this would occur in the middle of this century.

The combination of extreme heat and high humidity may be more than we can bear.

Photo:

Aurelia Ventura / Impremedia / La Opinion

Episodes of extremely hot and humid weather beyond what the human body is theoretically capable of surviving are already occurring worldwide.

Climate models have predicted that these conditions would occur due to climate change in parts of the tropics and subtropics in the middle of the 21st centuryNewsweek reports.

However, a thorough evaluation of the meteorological data has revealed that these dangerous episodes are already appearing in confined areas, according to a study published in the journal Science Advances.

Scientists measure the combination of heat and humidity with something called a “wet bulb” on the Celsius scale, which often translates to “heat index” or “real feeling” in the United States, where the temperature is measured in degrees Fahrenheit.

What is the human limit?

While the human body has a remarkable ability to remove excess heat, previous research suggests that even a strong, physically fit person who rests in the shade without clothing and unlimited access to clean drinking water it would likely die in a matter of hours on “wet bulb” readings above 35 ° Celsius – equivalent to a heat index of 160 ° Fahrenheit.

This is because sweat cannot evaporate quickly enough in moisture-saturated air, resulting in an overheating of the body.

However, even at a wet bulb temperature of 32 ° Celsius, these same physically fit people probably won’t be able to do normal outdoor activities. And anything they do at temperatures between 20 and 30 ° C and high humidity can be dangerous to human health.

“High wet bulb temperatures cause people to overheat, suffer from heat stroke, or, in extreme cases, death. When wet bulb temperatures are high, people will not be able to engage in strenuous outdoor activities for extended periods, such as construction, agriculture, and sports, ” Radley Horton said, a Columbia University research scientist and co-author of the Lamont-Doherty study, to Newsweek.

How they discovered those incidences of high humidity and high temperature

The extreme temperature and humidity incidences detailed in the study were highly localized in space and time, and generally lasted only an hour or two.

In this study, the researchers analyzed the hourly data to solve this problem.

“Climate change is increasing both air temperature and the amount of humidity in the air, making wet heat events more frequent and severe,” Radley Horton said to CNN Weather.

The study released an interactive version of the map of these extreme weather events that can be found here.

“I was surprised by our findings,” Horton said. “My previously published study projected that these conditions would not prevail until later in the century. We may be at a tipping point closer than we think. “

“Climate change is increasing both air temperature and the amount of humidity in the air, making wet heat events more frequent and severe,” said the researcher and co-author of the study.

With information from Newsweek, The Verge and CNN

It may interest you:

.