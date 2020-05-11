New York —

The pandemic makes us reflect. We cannot simply continue to act the way we did. Cities may be the problem, but also the solution. Can we create beneficial conditions for the short and medium term?

The coronavirus It has hit the whole of society hard.

A collateral victim of the current pandemic are actions aimed at managing the climate crisis. This is evidenced, for example, in the postponement of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26.

Furthermore, the ambitious financing priorities of the European Green Agreement can be replaced by those of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A short-term emergency that threatens necessary changes in the long term is nothing new, but it doesn’t have to be this way either. Can we create beneficial conditions for both goals?

Well directed financing

The Covid-19 pandemic requires a large package of financial stimuli that creates opportunities for change. We cannot simply continue to act the way we did.

Any stimulus package must be comprehensive and not only include requirements and indicators for the economy, but also for equity, sustainability, livability and health.

Money can only be spent once and therefore we must do it in the direction that saves more lives in the long term, and creates a more just, sustainable and livable world for society.

According to United Nations data, 55% of the world population lives in urban areas, a proportion that is expected to increase to 68% in 2050.

Suboptimal urban planning and transportation in cities have become hotbeds of air pollution and noise, heat island effects and lack of green spaces.

Outdoor air pollution alone kills 9 million people a year, a number that could be significantly reduced with an improvement in air quality such as that recorded during confinement.

A recent study evaluating the impact on health in Barcelona has revealed that around 20% of premature mortality is due to factors related to suboptimal urban planning and transport.

The cities are also big CO emitters2, one of the main factors behind the climate crisis.

Measures for a livable and healthy city

They are centers of innovation and wealth creation and tend to be more responsive and agile in their government.

As part of any stimulus package, cities could and should take steps to become more carbon-neutral, livable, and healthier cities by changing their current urban and transportation planning practices.

Some of those measures are as follows:

1. Changes in land use

To address this issue, several issues must be considered:

High population density often leads to short trips because the origin and destination of the trip are close.

It is important to have diversity, characterized by a mix of houses, shops, schools, and workplaces in one area.

In addition, a better design that includes connectivity and infrastructure for cycling and walking. This leads to greater use of the bicycle, transfers on foot and public transport and reduces the use of the car.

The actual design, the use of space and traffic, the air quality and the management of green spaces are important.

For example, in Barcelona a new urban model has been proposed.

The calls super apples (superilla in Catalan) aim to recover public space for people and reduce car use, air pollution, noise and heat levels, and increase green spaces and physical activity.

Almost 700 premature deaths a year could be prevented.

2. Reduce car dependency

There are currently around 1,000 millions of cars in the world and this number is likely to increase.

The electric car and the autonomous are proposed as a solution to air pollution and noise, but they do not solve the lack of physical activity and continue to occupy a large amount of public space.

A large number of car trips (up to 50%) cover less than 5 kilometers and could easily be covered by other modes of transport such as cycling.

The bicycle has many advantages– Reduces premature mortality, combines transportation and sports, does not cause air or noise pollution, does not emit CO₂, uses much less space than the car, and cyclists tend to be happier.

A recent study in 167 cities in Europe found that more than 10,000 premature deaths could be prevented annually if the shared bike model grew by 25%.

However, cycling does have important prerequisites, such as the availability of safe infrastructure, including segregated bicycle lanes.

3. The green spaces of the cities

City gardens have obvious benefits, such as reducing pollution, mitigating heat and noise, capturing CO la and offsetting carbon emissions.

Behind all these effects are health benefits: a longer life expectancy, fewer mental health problems, better cognitive functioning, a better mood, and healthier babies.

A recent study estimated that more than 400 premature deaths, including more than 200 deaths in low socioeconomic areas, could be prevented annually in Philadelphia if the city were able to meet its goal of increasing tree coverage from the current 20% to 30 %.

4. Plan changes

What may be lacking in many cities is probably a concept of what is a sustainable, livable and healthy city, and how to apply it in action protocols.

There is no recipe that marks the ingredients of that city and how to prepare it. But it is urgently needed.

Several cities have the goal of totally dispensing with cars.

For example, Hamburg expects them to cease circulation in 2034. The main reason is climate action, but it can also have many benefits for habitability and health. A good example of a car-free neighborhood is Vauban in Freiburg, Germany.

5. Encourage citizen participation

It is necessary involve the community and citizens in any urban and transport planning development in order to have a bottom-up approach.

The Ringland project in Antwerp (Belgium) has taken an interesting and novel approach.

It is a € 6 trillion investment initiative that proposes a large-scale sustainable urban development model focusing on a complete redesign of the city’s road network.

The research underlying this complex infrastructure project has been organized entirely by local citizens in a bottom-up model.

The detailed studies, carried out by external academics, were financed through crowdfunding and subsequently submitted to the government.

6. Collaboration, leadership and investments

Improving today’s cities requires collaboration between urban planners and transportation planners, architects, education experts, and healthcare professionals, to name a few.

Adequate leadership and investment are essential. Mayors and their teams must take the initiative and make direct investments that benefit the different aspects in the cities.

Unfortunately, too often we find a lack of leadership and focus in cities.

However, there are some positive examples.

Cities have taken the lead in sustainability and climate crisis and are more interconnected than ever. They have improved their capabilities by working together, sharing experiences, and forging public-private partnerships in health, government, democracy, infrastructure, and security.

Formal collaboration networks include the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, the 100 Resilient Cities project of the Rockefeller Foundation, United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI) and Healthy Cities of World Health Organization.

7. Systematic approaches

.It is important that we have a holistic approach to our cities.

Cities are complex systems and to address their challenges we need systematic approaches that take into account many different factors.

It takes an effort to install this kind of thinking and action that meets many requirements, but also takes into account feedback loops.

It is important that we have a holistic approach to our cities, including areas such as health, livability, sustainability, climate change and equity simultaneously.

8. Equity

Finally, we know that environmental risks and lifestyle factors, and therefore health, are often not equitably distributed in cities.

We see life expectancy gradients and some of them can be explained by these differential factors. In any of the proposed measures, equity must be considered.

In conclusion, better urban and transport planning can lead to more carbon-neutral, more livable and healthier cities.

The current Covid-19 pandemic requires a rethinking of our cities since, for example, measures of social distancing are likely to continue.

Now may be the time to turning a tragic emergency into a great catalyst for change for the better.

* The author is ISGlobal Barcelona Research Professor and full professor, ACU Melbourne, Australian Catholic University

