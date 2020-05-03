New York —

Even if the pizza slice is bigger than your face, you don’t need to use a fork and knife, there is a way to avoid disasters

No one is born knowing enjoy food each tries to do it in the most practical way. There are no golden rules for the correct way to eat certain foods, but there are some recommendations that will help you get more out of it. advantage to your benefits, taste, taste it more simple and avoid disaster.

Pizza

The pizza is taken with the hands.

You may fear that in a thin crust pizza its succulent ingredients may spill out and make a mess when you put it in your mouth; the same if it is a huge sliceeven bigger than your face. Well in NY there is a style to eat these pizzas and definitely Does not include knife and fork, nor to dry the upper fat.

The indicated technique is “Fold Hold“, is about hold your U-shaped slice To prevent the tip from sinking, it will be flat in the center and heading towards your mouth.

Sushi

Photo: Shutterstock

When you dip the sushi in soy sauce you should do it with the fish side down, not for the rice, since it will get wet and the piece will crumble on the plate.

Linseed

Photo: Alexdante / Pixabay

Nutrition experts recommend ground flaxseed over whole flaxseed because the ground form is easier to digest. Whole flaxseed can pass through the intestine without being digested, which means you won’t reap all the benefits, says Mayo Clinic.

Oysters

Photo: PxHere

In the movies we see that oysters are eaten by sucking and without chewing them it might not be the best option.

“Oysters are supposed to be savored. Instead of swallowing it, I recommend biting it so that you can experience its full flavor profile. Also when consuming an oyster straight from the shell, remember that the liquid is there to be enjoyed, ”explains chef Kyle Bailey (partner of The Salt Line in Washington) to Food & Wine.

The chef suggests that you start by loosening the oyster with a fork to loosen the meat from the shell – they usually provide you with a small fork. Then, bring the shell to the edge of your mouth, gently rotate and enjoy.

Pistachios

Photo: PxHere

Don’t ruin your teeth or nails trying to remove the shell from your pistachios. Don’t complicate yourself better than skill.

Take one of the discarded shells from a pistachio. Insert into the opening of the shelled pistachio and turn the shell will open!

If that doesn’t work, crush it with a can or rock.

Thai food

Photo: Huahom / Pixabay

Not all Chinese food has to be eaten with chopsticks, in Thailand, people only use chopsticks for Chinese-inspired noodle dishes, for all other foods, people in Thailand use knives, forks, and spoons.

Locust

Photo; RitaE / Pixabay

The lobster claw will help you cut the shell and the tongs to get to the meat. It is recommended to remove the pincers, the legs first and then the tail. The lobster fork or pickaxe helps you get protein out of small spaces.

If you want to eat hot lobster, eat the cola first because it cools faster. Leave the tongs for later as they stay hot longer and are more difficult to break.

Pomegranate

Avoid making a mess by removing the pomegranate seeds, among the various ways to effectively remove it is to cut your fruit in half horizontally and place it upside down on an ondo plate, then give it firm blows and the seeds will fall into the container.

In the following video (min. 5) you will see the technique.

