New York —

You will never throw away the eggshells that you consume at home, they are an organic waste that hides great benefits for the kitchen, garden and home

Eggs are the most consumed animal protein they are a complete, nutritious and highly versatile foodl with infinite possibilities. It’s not just about one of the key ingredients of great recipes, is considered a superfood that stands out for its extraordinary nutritional and medicinal properties.

Of course the main components of the egg: the yolk and the white are the protagonists of its great benefits and uses; however believe it or not their shells hide great surprises that facilitate home life. Know everything that this organic waste product can do for you, I assure you that you will never throw the eggshells again that you consume at home.

Wonderful uses of eggshell that you did not know:

1. Fertilizer for the garden

Laying crushed eggshells in the garden land it is the best natural fertilizer, the cheapest and the best for the environment since it is completely free of chemicals. Its benefits are due to the fact that during the process it goes through to decompose, makes the soil richer in calcium. Of course you can also use it in indoor plants.

2. The best fiber for cleaning dishes

Use eggshells to clean those pots and pans with glued fat, despite being a somewhat soft material is a great ally now that they have good abrasive power. All you have to do is crush them a little and mix them in soapy water, use this liquid to carve with the help of kitchen fiber the dirty dishes, with bad smells and a lot of fat stuck.

3. Germinate seeds

Eggshells (as complete as possible) are the perfect artifact that works like little pots, to germinate seeds. All you have to do is fill half the shell with soil, place the seed, cover with little additional soil, care for it and wait for it to germinate.

4. Prepare a broth to strengthen the bones

Believe it or not, eggshells work like a powerful remedy to strengthen bones, this is because they contain high levels of collagen and other nutrients As the calcium and glucosamine. Preparing them in broth is a powerful ally for bones and in general for combat diseases related to calcium deficiency. See the complete recipe here.

5. Eliminate pests in garden and plants

Crushed eggshells they are one of the remedies most used by gardeners, among its great uses it stands out for being useful for eliminate pests of snails, worms and other insects they can damage the garden. All you have to do is place crushed eggshells around the garden.

6. Do a fun activity with the kids

If you ideas to entertain children finished during the days of confinement, the eggshells will have a great use. A great idea is use them for children to decorate them with paints; they can also create their own homemade chalk or chalk with your favorite colors It will surely thrill you!

7. The best remedy for cleaning vases

On many occasions clean the flower vases or very narrow glass containers it’s very complicated, especially because of the dirt which can be housed at the bottom of the container. A great tip is to mix crushed eggshells with a little water and vinegar, pour into the containers and shake vigorously. The residues that lodge at the bottom of the container will be cleaned as if by magic.

.