New York —

Overworking or not trusting your abilities are some examples of what parents are doing wrong with their little ones

Nowadays, parents who don’t give their children a lot of time cover up that guilt with toys in large quantities.

Photo:

Nathan Legakis / Pixabay

Parents they are always thinking about how to make their children happy, they seek that they be independent, that they achieve their goals and come out ahead of the challenges of their childhood. But in the effort to give them the best, parents themselves often make mistakes without being aware of the damage they can cause and for that reason it is necessary to pay attention to affect the children in less possibility.

Regardless of the age of the minor, the mother or father should keep in mind that they are the great influence on the development of minors on a daily basis, for being the first affective bond with which they relate and learn, and because they often imitate the example they are given at home.

What are these mistakes and what damage can they cause in the future life of the children?

Do not listen to them. A common mistake, especially when children are young, is that when they want to share their fantasies with their parents, many times they do not pay due attention to them since they have a thousand pending in their minds to solve. This will cause children to grow up not wanting to share anything they think about.

Unlimited technology. Most parents allow their young children to have contact with any mobile device in order to entertain them. There are many risks to both the physical and emotional health of children by leaving them with a mobile device all the time.

Do not trust them. Many parents do not really trust their children because they are afraid that something bad will happen to them that could harm them, therefore they acquire overprotective behaviors. By doing it that way, it is logical that security will be damaged in the future.

Cover the guilt with gifts. Unfortunately, nowadays both parents have to leave home to work and thus be able to support the family, which reduces the time spent with the children. As they grow up they will always want to have more and more things, without putting limits on their desires, demanding more than what their parents can actually give them.

Demand more and more. Many times parents want their children to achieve their goals and be people who realize their dreams, so without being aware, we demand more from children than they can actually do. The mistake is in not knowing what the abilities and skills of each child are, since we all have different gifts and qualities.

Teach that there is no one better than them. This may be a mistake, because if we do not make them empathic with others it may be that in the future they will idealize themselves and become self-centered, even narcissistic people. Let us offer love to children, without making them believe that they are different from others.

Hide the feelings. It is common for parents to hide their feelings and emotions when children are present as long as they do not worry. But it is valid for children to learn that we all have feelings and that it is good to let them flow when things go wrong.

.