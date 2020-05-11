New York —

Is it increasingly difficult for you to lose weight? Know some hidden reasons that may be sending you signals and get to work

There are many moments in life in which is quite understandable that we gain some weight, maybe after vacation, when you break your ankle, in some pregnancies, a long time in confinement and even after high periods of stress. The problem comes when despite doing efforts to maintain a healthy diet and be physically active You can not lose weight or worse, your usual jeans do not close well. Specialists point out that one of the most frequent situations is gradual weight gain, which it is not so radical but one fine day when you get back on the scale you realize that you have gained 10 or 20 pounds. Understand some of the reasons that we don’t always consider, it turns out a good tool to stop dead weight gain and get to work.

1. Imbalance in insulin levels

If you’ve been doing considerable effort in your daily and eating habits, without obtaining results it is time to evaluate with the doctor blood glucose levels, insulin resistance or even check if you may be suffering prediabetes. It is also appropriate that they check the functioning of the thyroid gland, since when suffering hypothyroidism it does slower metabolism and weight loss occurs. It is important that you know that insulin is the hormone that tells the body to draw glucose out of the bloodstream and that it stores it in the muscles, the liver and in general in the form of fat, it is also important check hormone levels and above all discard suffering polycystic ovary syndrome.

2. Stress and exhaustion

When we suffer high stress levelss or we are going through a chronic fatigue period, it is very normal that the metabolism undergoes important alterations and it is that not resting well also has serious consequences on the body. It turns out that stress is in charge of increase the production of hormones called cortisol and ghrelin, to which associated with effects on appetite and in general in craving to eat more (especially carbohydrates). The reality is that everything is connected and it is very normal for high stress levelsaffect the ability to sleep at night and this results in a weight gain.

3. The classic portion problem

One of the most recurring mistakes that we really don’t realizeis to be used to eat large portions which results in a lack of control in the calories we consume per day. It is important to check if we are increasing the portions in our main meals, the healthier they are the more we eat, the body will always ask us for the same amount.

4. You eat healthy, but your hours are in chaos

A classic is to choose healthy and nutritious food variants, but consume them in very changing or radical schedules; remember that the body has memory if you are nocturnal and you usually eat snacks after midnight, in the long run it is a habit that will be reflected in weight gain. The best advice is to discipline yourself with healthy and logical schedules that allow the body digest and metabolize food wellotherwise you will be causing aincrease in body mass index.

5. The food you consider healthy is actually full of calories

Another of the most common mistakes is to believe that what we eat is the healthiest and in fact they can be the most nutritious and healthy natural ingredients, as is the case with some sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta and creams; that by relating them to healthy we tend to add numerous calorie dressings, creams and cheeses or to consume larger portions. What happens is that we are considerably increasing the daily caloric intake, in many occasions in a meal we already consume the calories of the whole day Watch out!

6. Age is a factor

Age does play against us when it comes to weight and there comes a time when with each year our basal metabolism (the speed with which the resting body burns energy from food) slows down. In many cases it is not such a dramatic change, however as we age we are less active, the body lose muscle mass and that is why se they burn fat less efficiently.

