New York —

Desiring a better disinfection result can bring severe intoxication or even temporary blindness

Minimal exposure to gases could cause severe damage to health.

Photo:

Renate Köppel / Pixabay

Keeping the home clean and disinfected is an everyday task, using the right products is of utmost importance since in the effort to achieve a better result you can put your health at risk.

The best cleaning products are always chemicals and water, but although some people may mix them together to enhance disinfection, Damage to the respiratory system, skin or even eyesight is latent due to minimal exposure to the toxic gases of these extremely dangerous combinations.

Chlorine vinegar

These two very popular products among housewives are highly powerful, which if mixed together creates chlorine gas. This compound is poisonous to humans, because when inhaled it reaches the lungs and turns into acid.

Chlorine acids

Glass cleaners, kitchen rust removers or acid detergents, combined with chlorine, are another health hazard since, like vinegar, they react as chlorine gas that can irreparably harm health.

Ammonia and chlorine

Mixing chlorine with products containing ammonia is extremely dangerous. It is even considered that urine also has this chemical, so you should not clean cat litter boxes or toilets with a large amount of chlorine, otherwise you will release gases called chloramines that will cause nausea, vomiting, dizziness and, in cases extremes, pneumonia.

Chlorine alcohol

Combining these two chemicals will result in a chloroform-like compound, which if inhaled for several minutes could cause you to lose consciousness.

Vinegar with hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is found in many products that remove mold and mildew. But if you mix it with vinegar to increase its cleaning power, what you will get is an acid that will irritate your skin, eyes and respiratory tract for a couple of days.

Two different drain cleaners

These products contain sodium hydroxide, which when combined with each other when they are not the same brand, can be so toxic that they are capable of causing poisoning with symptoms such as bloody vomit, skin irritation, loss of consciousness, pain, diarrhea and even temporary loss of vision.

It is always advisable to read the labels of all the products that you take home, keep them away from children and above all, use them properly as indicated by each package so as never to underestimate the health effects that these may entail given their misuse.

.