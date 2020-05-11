New York —

Natural antibiotics have shown effectiveness in different scientific investigations

Thyme is used to fight bacterial and fungal infections

The antibiotics They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from reproducing, which is why fight bacterial infections and correct can save lives.

According to the World Health Organization, the antibiotic resistance this increasing worldwide. This resistance is accelerated with the improper and abusive use of these drugs.

On the other hand, there are those who use Natural medicine as an alternative to commercial antibiotics to treat different types of infections.

Before the resistance growing from bacteria to antibiotics, scientists have not missed the opportunity to analyze substances natural looking for development of new medications.

We explain about 5 known natural antibiotics

Honey

Honey is an ancient remedy for treating infected wounds. The first written reference to honey, a Sumerian tablet script, dating from 2100-2000 BC, mentions the use of honey as a drug and ointment. Aristotle (384-322 BC), when he spoke of different honeys, he referred to pale honey as “good as an ointment for eye pain and wounds.”

Its mechanism may be related to low pH level of honey and its high sugar content (high osmolarity), which is enough to hinder the growth of microbes.

Studies refer that the application of honey can promote healing in infected wounds that do not respond to conventional therapy, antibiotics and antiseptics, including wounds infected with Staphylococcus methicillin resistant aureus.

Nail

The nail (Eugenia caryohyllata) is widely used in medicine as an antiseptic against infectious diseases such as periodontal disease due to antimicrobial activities against oral bacteria.

The nail is also commonly applied in the food industry as a natural or antiseptic additive to increase shelf life due to effective antimicrobial activities against some foodborne pathogens. The main active component of clove oil and extract is the eugenol.

Garlic

Garlic has been used for centuries in various societies to fight infectious diseases. Historically, Louis Pasteur is believed to have described the antibacterial effect of garlic in 1858 for the first time, although no references are available.

Garlic has recently been shown to be cash against a great amount of bacteria resistant to acidity. These include Salmonella, Escherichia coli Staphylococcus aureus, Mycobacterium, and Helicobacter. Furthermore, it has been documented that garlic exerts a differential inhibition between the microflora intestinal beneficial and potentially harmful enterobacteriaceae.

Garlic’s antibacterial activity is widely attributed to allicin.

It is recommended to limit its consumption before surgery, it should increase the anticoagulant activity of warfarin

Ginger

In recent years, ginger has been found to possess biological activities, as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial.

Ginger inhibits the growth of different bacteria, fungi and viruses. These effects could be mainly related to the suppression of the formation of bacterial biofilms, the biosynthesis of ergosterol and viral fixation and internalization.

Thyme

Thyme is used to combat bacterial and fungal infections. It is ingested in infusions, oil or is applied directly.

In a study in which the antibacterial activity of extracts from 22 plants was measured, it was found that thyme extract 100% inhibits the growth of bacterial strains such as:

Escherichia coli ATCC25922

Salmonella sp-2

Shigella sonnei-2

Shigella flexneri-1

Shigella flexneri-2

Thyme has a better activity than chloramphenicol and trimethoprim in all bacterial strains. Even trimethoprim is not efficient against Shigella sonnei-2, it only shows less than a third activity than thyme.

