Do you feel that during confinement you spend all day cooking? Pasta in a saucepan is a wonderful alternative to feed the whole family quickly, economically and healthily

If you feel that During the days of confinement, you have dedicated much of your time to cooking you’re right and that is that quarantine has completely moved us routinenow we have to plan the three daily meals and on many occasions for complete family. You probably feel by now you feel unmotivated and with little creativity for the weekly menushowever there are pantry staples that they will be your best ally such is the case of the wonderful pasta.

Pasta is one of the most consumed and favorite foods around the world, stands out for its great nutritional value in which it excels its contribution in complex carbohydrates they provide good energy levels and it also contains a magnificent contribution in fiber which helps regulate intestinal transit. It is considered one of the star ingredients of the mediterranean diet largely because it has the great virtue of being able to mix and match with all kinds of sauces, vegetables, spices, salads and meats.

An extraordinary alternative to save time and money in confinement meals, it is cooking pasta in the pan and it is a preparation full of benefits. For starters it’s a great way to cut down on utensils at home, allows you to take advantage all kinds of ingredients you have on hand and so avoid food waste and if it was not enough it is an extremely simple food to prepare in large quantitiesin such a way that you will have a complete and nutritious dish that will yield to feed the whole family and you can even save leftovers to have a meal ready just by heating.

4 pasta recipes in saucepan:

1. Mushroom paste and white sauce

Very easy and delicious vegetarian pasta recipe, the mushrooms go great with the white sauce. Best of all, it is a economic dish and that is made with simple ingredients, all you have to do is cook the pasta and prepare the mushroom sauce in the blender. Accompany with a fresh in salad and you will have one complete and healthy food in a few minutes.

This EASY and QUICK recipe for pasta with mushrooms will appeal to your whole family! SERVINGS: 4 INGREDIENTS: – enough water – 500 grams of spaghetti (one package) For the sauce: – 1 cup whole milk – 1 cup cream cheese – 1 cup drained canned mushrooms – 3/4 cup whipping cream – 1 teaspoon onion powder – 2 tablespoons butter – 2 tablespoons minced garlic – 1/4 cup celery cubes – 1 cup rolled mushroom – to taste of salt and pepper – 1/4 cup chopped parsley To decorate: – enough oregano PREPARATION: 1. In a pot with hot water, cook the spaghetti for 8 minutes, drain and reserve. 2. Blend the whole milk, cream cheese, canned mushrooms, whipping cream and onion powder until obtaining a homogeneous mixture. 3. In a saucepan with butter, cook the garlic with the celery until they change color. 4. Add the mushrooms, spaghetti and sauce; Mix and season with salt, pepper and parsley. 5. Cover and cook for 8 minutes or until the mushrooms are cooked. 6. Serve in a deep plate, accompany with oregano and enjoy.

2. Chipotle pasta with chicken

This pasta recipe everyone always loves it, it’s creamy, satiating and with a unmatched spicy touch What does the Chipotle pepper. It is a great alternative to give us a taste in rainy or cold days, best of all, it is prepared with few and simple ingredients (which you will surely have available at home). A good tip is to use the cheeses you have on hand at home and your favorite type of pasta, the chicken is the protein that makes it a complete meal, I advise you to prepare a cooking pot big and keep what is left in the refrigerator, throughout the week it will be a delight to reheat it.

3. Mediterranean moñitos

This pasta recipe is a true wonder and one of its great advantages is his rapid manufacturing process and the few ingredients it takes up. Another of its benefits is that it is a dish with a low dairy, at nor containing a creamy sauce is ideal for eating pasta in a nutritious and healthy way. Butter and parsley add a unique touch that makes it just perfect, is a great alternative garnish for all kinds of meat and fish.

4. Pasta with pistachio pesto

If you love pesto but are used to buying it in a jar, after knowing this delight of pistachio pesto sauce you will not want to try any other. Believe it or not its elaboration is quite simple, the first step is prepare the pesto by blending the ingredients and you will end up mixing with itpasta al dente. Will definitely come back from your favorite pasta recipes.

