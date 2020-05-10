New York —

Since ancient times this herb has been used to relax the body and mind, as well as love spells.

One of the herbs with the most benefits and magical properties is lavender. The Romans bathed with it to relax and it is believed that its essence is very effective to attack chronic nervousness, prolonged anxiety and stress.

It has a rich esoteric history highlighting its use in the sixteenth century in love spells. It was applied in potions to attract the loved one and rituals that strengthened courtship and marriage.

Likewise, it is a plant appreciated for its aroma capable of relaxing the mind and body and since ancient times it has been cultivated for medicinal purposes.

The magical uses of lavender are diverse and the We Mystic portal highlighted 3 that will help you unlock your energy in everyday life.

Headaches and insomnia

The scent of lavender oil is good for fighting headaches, migraines, and various sleep disorders like insomnia. Placing a bag of lavender leaves under your pillow will help you sleep well. You can also use it in incenses and aromas to harmonize your environment.

Purify energy

One of the most powerful properties attributed to it is the ability to neutralize negative energies. It is recommended to have a bouquet or flower arrangement at home to protect it from bad vibes, witchcraft and envy.

For the love

Its demand is high in love spells, one of the best known is to perfume the letters or gifts given to the loved one to maintain the romance. Lavender is believed to effectively attract men and protect from partner assaults.

If you are a man, this plant is believed to help increase a woman’s sexual desire. In a metal bowl, place white carnation petals, red rose, a handful of nutmeg and three drops of lavender essence. Burn this preparation and place the ashes in a plastic bag, which you should keep in your underwear drawer. With this little ritual you will feel your partner’s sexual desire again.

Lastly, smelling the lavender fragrance daily is believed to lengthen life and promote love in every way.

It may interest you:

3 homemade and very simple recipes to cure the evil eye

How to use mugwort, the herb of witches, to take advantage of its magical properties

Learn about the magical powers of rue, the quintessential esoteric plant

.