The state of New York reported 1,700 deaths from coronaviruses that had not been counted so far in residences and senior centers, while the city of the same name announced that it identified 15 cases of children with Kawasaki disease, a rare pathology that could be related to Covid-19.

This state is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States with a total of 25,073 deaths, of which 4,813 people died from Covid-19 in nursing homes, according to a count made since March 1 and published by the Andrew Cuomo government. , amid the criticism it receives for the way it protected this vulnerable population during the pandemic.

At the same time, in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak within the state, a new data worries, this time in relation to the youngest sector of the population and, in fact, the one that until now did not belong to the groups of coronavirus risk.

The New York health system identified a significant number of minors with pathologies similar to Kawasaki disease, a pathology whose symptoms are fevers, rashes, abdominal pain and vomiting, and which health professionals are relating to the coronavirus, the agency reported. from ANSA news.

It is a rare pathology, similar to pediatric shock, so the appearance in at least 15 cases alerted experts, who asked parents and health centers to monitor symptoms.

The head of the city’s Health portfolio, Oxiris Barbot, ordered hospital staff “to contact pediatric services to monitor if they see these symptoms in children (…) and if it is something isolated or an emerging trend” .

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference today that the 15 cases identified are “enough to say that although it is rare, compared to the hundreds of thousands of people who have contracted the disease (Covid-19) is cause for concern, “the Europa Press news agency reported.

Barbot explained that the strain of the coronavirus that is being seen in the New York area “behaves differently than the strain seen in China, and that is why children with symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease are being seen” .

In addition, he stressed that if this condition is identified early, treatment can be applied generally without long-term consequences. On the other hand, if it is not identified, it can bring pictures related to coronary problems.

Finally, he reported that cases were also found in the United Kingdom and “a number in Philadelphia and Boston”, in addition to other large cities on the American East Coast.

