This is a rare 1910 card from Joe ‘Barefoot’ Jackson playing for a minor league team

A Baseball card, dated 1910 from baseball player Joe ‘Barefoot’ Jackson, was auctioned this Thursday for $ 492,000, as reported by the specialized house Heritage Auctions, making it one of the most sought-after pieces of its kind in history.

The peculiar object corresponds to the Collectible images that accompanied the Old Mill cigar packs of the time and show a young Joe Jackson of approximately 22 years old dressed in the uniform of the minor league team Pelicans of New Orleans, with which he militated before taking the final step to the Major Leagues the following year, with the Naps (later Indians) of Cleveland.

The card it had been kept for three generations in the Foster family of North Carolina, as part of an extensive collection that includes other similar pieces by Ty Cobb and Cy Young, that the owners had even given up for losses, unaware of their value.

Joe ‘Barefoot’ Jackson, one of the best players of his time, is also a representative character in the history of the Major Leagues as he is involved in the scandal that included the players of the Chicago White Sox, a team to which he belonged in 1919, which would be lost by the Cincinnati Reds to collect money from bettors, being banished from baseball in 1921.

From punishment to his death, Jackson claimed for his innocence and in the following decades evidence has been incorporated that would point to him not participating in the rigging. and even requests have been made for it to be reinstated with the aim of eventually enthrone him to the Hall of Fame; however, they have been unsuccessful.

