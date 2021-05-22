New Yamaha R7: road to maturity.

If there is a brand that gave a twist to sports sports years ago, it was Yamaha, with the launch of its R1, it was a before and after in the sector. The R1 was characterized among other things by having a weight / power ratio almost unknown among general sports bikes. Today with the R7, propose a cocktail something different for beginners in supersport motorcycles, but with the same purpose, to be a reference for pilots who take out the fat motorcycle license and have to wait a while with a power limitation. After that limitation, with this Yamaha you will have a dosable power and enough to go fast. Perhaps it is the ideal motorcycle to go step by step in the world of sports motorcycles, because this Yamaha is undoubtedly a great sports bike. The brand of tuning forks, proposes you with this bike, that you start a logical and measured path towards maturity.

The Cocktail that Yamaha proposes to you is a pure sports cycle part and an engine with measurable power, it pulls but does not scare.

THE MOTOR

Use the Known and proven in-line twin-cylinder engine mounted on the Yamaha Teneré 700. With 73.4 hp at 8750 rpm it promises to be more than enough to spend days of fun, on twisty roads or circuit. The ecu, the exhaust system and some other things have been optimized, to get more anger out of the engine and the sensations are even more sporty. Taking into account the chassis, it is a very logical and fun option, after having it limited, instead of going directly to motorcycles with more than 100 hpWith this R7, you have a motorcycle that runs a lot but its engine is not scary. You can go as fast as its sisters with two more cylinders, having a much more dosable power.

THE CHASSIS AND CYCLE PART

It weighs 188 kilos full, four-piston brakes, radial discs, Kayaba fork, which is designed specifically for this Yamaha R7 and you can adjust it, because it is adjustable, depending on whether you are on the road or circuit, being able to change the configuration and behavior with ease. . The bodywork has an aggressive design, with a Suzuka 8-hour headlight. The bike is a great sports car, but we don’t know how it will be received by those who want to take a slipstream on the track.

This Yamaha that it will come out in october, you can take it with your limited a2 card, when you can limit it you will have less than 80 hp, which with them you will have a great time, but you may be short after a few years. Maybe a few months. It remains to know its price, but after 4 years, more or less, you will want something with even more bad temper and that is where it comes in, for example, motorcycles like the Aprilia Rs 660, with its 100 hp.

Possibly, if you are the ones who squeeze the handle, you will have to change it in 4 or 5 years for a more forceful power. Although perhaps, it will last you more years than you anticipate.

We’ll see if Yamaha gets it right with this interesting middle step towards sportsmanship. This way, towards the maturity of a pilot.