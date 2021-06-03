New Xiaomi scooter at a bargain price: the Mi Electric Scooter Essential, on sale at Amazon for only 274 euros | Motor

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Electric scooters are in fashion, particularly those from Xiaomi, which sells several versions of theirs in Spain and that you can have at a very competitive price now on Amazon.

If you live relatively close to where you work or study, there are much cheaper and more sustainable ways to get there than by car, and surely faster than doing it by public transport. You can walk or cycle, although in summer this is perhaps a bit more unpleasant than it would be desired.

These are some of the reasons why many people take the step and decide to buy an electric scooter, and most users undoubtedly bet on Xiaomi models, ubiquitous in all cities. Although the standard models cost more than 300 or 400 euros, there is a very cheap Xiaomi scooter that you can have for only 283.99 euros right now.

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery life with a maximum speed of 25 km / h.

It is the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential, a basic version with a little less autonomy and battery that Amazon has on offer and that is an entry range for the scooters of the Asian firm, recommended for those who have never had one of these devices or do not live more than 10-15 km from their usual destination.

As always in Amazon, when the price exceeds 29 euros, shipping is free throughout Spain. There is another store that also offers free shipping and an even more competitive price. It is Ebay, which sells this same model for 259 euros.

20 km of autonomy and enough power to climb hills

Although this model has somewhat more basic features than others from Xiaomi, as its name indicates, it is still very competitive for the needs of most people.

For example, Its autonomy reaches 20 km, although it is a maximum figure that depends on the speed at which you travel or the number of slopes you have to overcome, and it is that to climb a hill you need the 500W of maximum power that it equips.

When buying an electric scooter it is normal that you have many doubts. So that you know what you have to look for, in this guide we explain everything you must take into account to choose the most suitable model for you.

This has some impact on battery life, so expect a range of around 15km, which is much more realistic.

It is completely foldable and weighs about 12 kg, the usual for these scooters, enough to be able to take it home or take it if you have to transfer on public transport.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.