Xiaomi’s international mid-range catalog is fattened with new additions, such as the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the ‘reduced’ version of the successful Xiaomi Mi Note 10. The new mobile boasts the quality of the brand with more than decent hardware in all aspects, including photographic. And it does not even disregard NFC, a detail to keep in mind.

We are in the midst of a wave of catalog renewals, a time when all brands offer their weapons to face the year. And Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that takes this renewal most seriously: the Chinese brand maintains constant launches, both within its borders and internationally. And today, Thursday, April 30, he played on the international side with new Redmi Note 9, also with the protagonist of this article: the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 10 LITE

DIMENSIONS

157.8 x 74.2 x 9.67 mm

SCREEN

6.47 “curve

AMOLED

Full HD +

Notch

HDR10

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

128 GB

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP f / 1.89

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP depth f / 2.4

2 MP macro f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP f / 2.48

DRUMS

5,260mAh

30W fast charge

SOFTWARE

MIUI 11

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

4G

WiFi AC

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

PRICE

From 349 euros

Same size even being ‘Lite’

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite completes the range along with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro, already presented and with a great history of sales and good reviews behind them. Considering that the new model carries the surname of ‘Lite’, is it really much smaller? Well, the answer is no: the dimensions are similar to those of his brothers, also the weight is similar (208 grams vs. 208 grams of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10).

The screen of the new model appears curved on both sides, also the rear glass feature is curved: this way symmetry in the design is obtained. Ahead, the 6.47-inch AMOLED panel it is clipped by a minimal ‘notch’ shaped like a drop of water. This panel has HDR10 compatibility and a fingerprint reader below, just like the ‘no Lite’ models.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has double glass protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has P2i protection against splashes

The battery is still one of the great strengths of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: 5,260 mAh offer enormous capacity on paper, but we do not know if they will finally get a longer duration than the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro (the autonomy is not as good as they deserve). The mobile offers enough LDDR4X RAM (6/8 GB) and part of the 64 GB UFS 2.1 storage; with 128 GB versions.

Without 108 MP camera, but with a 64 MP camera

Although the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 were the first commercial mobiles to include the gigantic 108-megapixel sensor, the jump to the Lite version has reduced the size of the images to 64 megapixels of the new main sensor. Also the number of cameras is reduced: from five to four of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite; with an 8-megapixel lens for the wide-angle camera (1202 width), a 5-megapixel sensor for a depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens sensor. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite loses the ability to apply optical zoom since lacks telephoto cameras.

Apart from the quad rear camera, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite has a 16-megapixel front camera. This sensor offers half the size for images than its predecessors, the Mi Note 10. With another disadvantage: it is also less bright (aperture f / 2.48 compared to the aperture f / 2.0 of the Mi Note 10). Beauty options are maintained as well as scene detection using artificial intelligence.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite loses telephoto lenses, a camera and 108 megapixels compared to the previous Mi Note 10

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is updated to Android 10 with MIUI 11. It has NFC, a headphone jack, includes an FM radio, an infrared emitter, USB C and makes use of fast charging with its 30W charger included.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

The mobile is official and will be distributed internationally, also in Spain. At the moment we do not know the final availability, although we do know the prices. They are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 6/64 GB: 349 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 6/128 GB: 399 euros.

