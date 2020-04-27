The most powerful Xiaomi range for 2020 is on the way to being also the most abundant since the Chinese brand has presented a new smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition. Nailed in the catalog as a mid-range aimed at young people, this model is characterized by a telescopic camera that achieves a 50x zoom combining optics, AI and digital zoom.

Xiaomi does not stop, it is a fact. With the huge catalog of mobiles it has, and the distinctions it makes between the markets of its country and the international markets, the brand has taken a new smartphone out of its sleeve, adding it to the most recognizable family of 2020, the Mi 10. Youth Edition, that’s what the phone’s special edition is called. And it aims to please fans of the brand and those who seek maximum zoom in their photos: the most notable feature of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is the 50x zoom of its telescopic lens. But it is not the only thing.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Mi Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

164.02 x 74.77 x 7.88 mm

192 grams

SCREEN

AMOLED with 6.57-inch FHD + resolution

800 bits of brightness

HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

GPU

Adreno 620

RAM

6/8 GB

INTERNAL STORAGE

64/128/256 GB

REAR CAMERA

Quadruple camera:

48 MP, f / 1.79

8 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 120º amplitude

ToF camera

8 MP 50x telephoto periscope (5x optical, 10x hybrid), OIS

Macro camera

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

4,160 mAh

22.5W fast charger

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 10

MIUI 12

CONNECTIVITY

5G (SA and NSA)

Dual band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

NFC

USB C

OTHERS

Fingerprint reader under the screen

High resolution audio

Headphone jack

PRICE

From 273 euros to change

A Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite with a telescopic camera

Comparing the specifications, it is undoubted that this new Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition bears a great resemblance to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, the smallest model in the brand’s latest range. Except for the telescopic lens camera, both models are almost the same. It does not even change the rear module too much since in both Mi 10 the quad camera set is rectangular.

Beyond the similarities, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition offers a youthful design, has a varied selection of colors and offers a very thin thickness for the set of specifications it has. There is the 4,160 mAh battery, for example; as well as the Snapdragon 765G SoC, a high-performance processor that provides 5G connectivity to the device.

The screen remains at a good level for the range to which the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition belongs: 6.57 inches with an AMOLED panel that does not dispense with HDR10 + or generous brightness since it reaches a maximum of 800 bits, always according to Xiaomi. This panel is cut by a minimum ‘notch’ shaped like a drop of water.

Zoom is the highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi places special emphasis on the photographic section of the phone, something that has already become habitual. With four cameras on the back, and a 48 megapixel sensor as mainThe Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition includes an 8 megapixel camera with a telescopic lens that can reach 50x by combining the different zoom modes: optical, hybrid and digital, it also has mechanical stabilization (OIS). The mobile completes the photographic cast with an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an amplitude of 120º and a camera with a macro lens for close-range photography (up to 2 cm).

The mobile maintains a great balance in hardware, also in software. In this point, Xiaomi launches MIUI 12 with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, a custom layer that is based on Android 10. In addition, the mobile does not dispense with the headphone jack, has high-definition audio, offers NFC, includes the aforementioned 5G connectivity and has an optical fingerprint reader under the screen.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

The phone has been presented in China and we do not know yet if it will leave that country (most likely Xiaomi will make it international under another name, like Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom). In Chinese territory it is already in reserve; at the following prices:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 6/64 GB: 273 euros to the exchange (2,099 yuan).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 6/128 GB: 300 euros to the exchange (2,299 yuan).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 8/128 GB: 326 euros to the exchange (2,499 yuan).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 8/256 GB: 365 euros to the exchange (2,799 yuan).

