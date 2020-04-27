WWE 2K Battlegrounds is here

WWE and 2KGames have announced the creation of the video game WWE 2K Battlegrounds. This is the announcement that the company made today through its social networks.

🕹️Good news for video game fans! #WWE announced that this fall 2K Games will release a new game. This is # WWE2KBattlegrounds and you can see that it will be in a completely different style than # WWE2K20 in the trailer pic.twitter.com/2ROaltaTqF – Planeta Wrestling (Lucha Libre and WWE) (@Planeta_Wrest) April 27, 2020

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be an arcade game, following the line of what WWE All Stars was once. In it we will be able to handle our favorite fighters in very strange situations in which they will use their movements in a very powerful way to succeed.

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive, the studio behind NBA 2K Playgrounds. The launch of this new game will be scheduled for fall.

2K also posted that it is aware of the flaws with WWE 2K20 and says they have listened to the community and will keep WWE 2K19 servers open.

WWE 2K21 permanently canceled?

In its official statement 2K Games warns that WWE 2K21 will not be released this fall, but could be released at a later date. Without a doubt, good news for fans of the franchise, who still have the possibility to play this new edition.

Then we leave you a very interesting video of youtuber specialized in video games from WWE Rolsogames in which he analyzes everything related to WWE 2K Battlegrounds. You can subscribe to their channel and follow it through Twitter.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.