If stylists established brands and brands with a history and intense experience in the market are in search of the necessary transformation to accompany this new era, how do those who were born and already found themselves within the greatest challenge of the fashion market in Brazil and in the world see the way?

Among the brands that were born in the last decade, most of them already have in their management the behavior expected by young entrepreneurs regarding consciousness and purpose. At 28, the founder of the newcomer Misci, Airon Martin, created its brand with clear messages of support for sustainability and inclusion. Airon creates annual collections and thus has the opportunity to delve into the themes that give rise to not only clothes, but furniture of his own. Born in the Amazon, the stylist says that his political sense has always been present in the creations and one of his missions is “stopping attitudes that hurt the brand Brazil in the world”. His search is not only philosophical: “I am at the head of a bill to encourage national design, which focuses on the release of reduced credits for products that are designed and manufactured in Brazil with Brazilian raw material”, he says.

[—#{“MM-ESTADAO-CONTEUDO-FOTO”:[{“ID”:””,”PROVIDER”:”AGILE”}]} # —]

In this moment of metamorphosis, fashion carries the real meaning of that word, not only in appearance, but in structure, behavior and in the way of thinking and acting. Thus, we will mirror for future generations a portrait of the change we hope to bring about as a symbol of our post-pandemic times. Another banner of Airon is the awareness of structural machismo in the Brazilian culture. Their fashion is genderless, without gender, as a manifestation of equality.

The Yoface mirrors this new moment of intense transformation and is born as a protagonist in the 3D printing segment, being the first Brazilian eyewear brand to use this technology to manufacture glasses on an industrial scale. “Our production is carried out according to demand, which ends up with stock. In addition, the possibility of creating for designers using this technology is extraordinary, because it makes it easier for us to create customized and unique products”, he says Ivan Cavilha, founder of the brand.

Rafaella Caniello and yours Neriage sees the moment with the maturity necessary to make changes while understanding its Brazilian roots. All the fabric used in their creations and the workmanship are 100% national, fundamental factors to reinforce the brand. “Although I am often told that my clothes have a European reference, I can guarantee that Brazil is my place of research and my creations reflect my vision of my homeland and the constant search to know our country more and more. Indigenous women from the top of Rio Negro they set the tone of my last collection and represent this constant inspiration “, he reinforces.

Ana Luisa Fernandes, born in Belem of For, created his Aluf with clear purpose. “We are a fashion design brand that brings a solution and not a problem to the world. All of our raw materials are sustainable, national, recycled and biodegradable. Our pillars are sustainability and art therapy, bringing self-knowledge through clothing,” she says, showing a sophisticated outfit with impeccable modeling, that breaks any prejudice that you may have to clothes made of fabric based on pet bottle. Ana Luisa brings an important and present provocation in every conversation with these young creators: the importance of calling herself Brazilian fashion when this flag is supported and grounded.

Brazilian national fashion of authorial design exists and is far from being the clothing produced by national brands in China with Chinese fabric, labor and etiquette which, even so, calls itself “Brazilian fashion”. “We have to start a process that values ​​the national raw material and find ways to help our textile industries survive. Buying and producing in China is cheaper, but we will not be able to improve the quality of what we produce in Brazil, nor will we find our identity , if we continue in this cycle “, reinforces Ana Luisa. It is in the hands of this new consumer more aware of what and why to buy a piece of clothing – and the real meaning it carries.

See too:

On ‘live’ with STF action targets, Eduardo Bolsonaro cites ‘moment of rupture’

.