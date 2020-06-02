Lately, we are attending the presentation and even the market launch of multiple routers from different manufacturers such as Honor, Xiaomi or Huawei, most of them with support for WiFi 6 or WiFi 6+. TP-Link is another of the brands that has also left us proposals in this regard, such as the TP-Link Deco 5G or the TP-Link Archer GX90.

What we are dealing with today is another new member of that Archer family, but in this case, we are talking about a mid-range wireless router, the Archer C80. Unlike the aforementioned models, which did have WiFi 6, this new device comes with WiFi ac or WiFi 5, but it does offer a total speed of up to 1,900 Mbps and is prepared for IPv6.

Four external antennas and 3×3 MIMO

The new TP-Link Archer C80 is a dual band equipment capable of offering 1,300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band for intensive tasks such as online games or 4K / 8K transmission and 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band, for example, sending emails or surfing the web. This promises total speeds of up to 1,900 Mbps.

In addition, it has MIMO 3×3 technology, which generates a transmission and reception of three WiFi data streams simultaneous, and Beamforming technology, which detects connected devices and focuses energy improving coverage and efficiency, also contributed by its four high-gain external antennas. On the other hand, it integrates Smart Connect, for intelligent network access control that directs customers to the least congested bands, and Airtime Fairness, which optimizes the use of device time.

Among its advanced tools for personalized management, it is worth highlighting the parental control functions, which allow you to block inappropriate content and set daily limits on internet access, and the possibility of creating a separate WiFi network for guests. In addition, TP-Link ensures that it is possible to configure the Archer C80 in a few minutes through the Tether app (for iOS and Android), which also allows network management.

As for connectivity, it incorporates four 1 Gbps Ethernet LAN ports accompanied by another WAN Ethernet also at 1 Gbps to connect to the operator’s router, but yes, it must be taken into account that it lacks USB connections.

The new Archer C80 router is already on sale in Spain a recommended price of 129.99 euros.

