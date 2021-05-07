New Windows 10 icons, some refreshed Windows 95

Windows 10 icons are one of the sections that Microsoft will include in the great visual renovation that it is developing for the autumn update, version 21H2. Some of them date from Windows 95, nothing less.

Microsoft began in 2017 the implementation of the design language Fluent Desing to overcome the inconsistencies that from its very conception have weighed down the general design and user experience of Windows 10. Known in its development as Project NEON, the language is based on five pillars basic, lightness, depth, movement, material and scale.

Microsoft intends to apply it to all parts of the operating system and other great applications such as the Office suite or the Edge browser. In Windows 10 we have already seen it in the general interface, in the taskbar, in the start menu or in the applications. The renovation also affects the icons.

New Windows 10 icons

Last year Microsoft published a first group starting with those corresponding to the universal apps Mail and Calendar, Calculator, Groove Music, Movies and TV or Alarms and Clock. Along the same lines, Microsoft created another set for system tools, the file explorer, control panel, and desktop items.

It also included the system folders, disks and some custom buttons like the new icon for the recycle bin. Or the floppy drive icon that has been present without changes since Windows 95 …

The new Windows 10 Icon Pack uses the Fluent Design layout and includes a new Segoe font. Offered in various styles, they match the dark theme best and are undoubtedly more attractive than the current ones, leave behind flat designs and muted colors and integrate better with the rest of the interface.

Microsoft will publish them in the final version of the Windows 10 Fall Update (Sun Valley) and we also believe they are the ones they use in Windows 10x because we have been seeing them in the tests with this variant.

Those that have been published so far in the trial versions can be tested by following the procedure that we offered you in this practical article. They are not automatically integrated as in the Insiders version, but can be installed manually to see them in current versions of Windows 10 and really any version of Windows. If you want to try them, you know.