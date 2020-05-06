Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

America nothing was left in the dressing room and he overcame without any problem the Necaxa 5-0 meeting corresponding to day 8 of the e-Liga MX. Giovani dos Santos commanded the locals while Jairo González He did it for those from Aguascalientes.

Both institutions came from falling miserably in their latest commitments. America was humiliated by the Rayados from Monterrey, while Necexa received an unrepeatable thrashing from the Lion leader.

The first goal for the locals reached 30 ′. Sebastián Córdova He was in charge of opening the scoreboard after a great individual move on the right side of ‘The Eagles’. Despite the insistence of both clubs to score, the initial part concluded with an Americanist advantage.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞29 ′: G⚽⚽⚽L! Sebastián Córdova defines the first post and gives America the advantage. # TeamGio 1-0 # TeamJairo # Challenge Desa #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/PbbZTnChsp – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 5, 2020

For the complementary part, the premises increased the advantage due to Henry Martin, who placed one more goal on his personal account at 55 ′. The third came thanks to Richard Sánchez, Paraguayan who adjusted the ball in the upper right corner at 62 ′. Martin and Benedetti appeared to end the match at 78 ′ and 84 ′, respectively.

With this result, the America club he got fully into the top of the Liguilla in this e-Liga MX. Meanwhile, the Necaxa rays sink into the lower middle zone of the general after a sad streak in the last commitments.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞62 ′: G⚽⚽⚽LAZOOO! Richard Sánchez scores with a great volley shot. # TeamGio 3-0 # TeamJairo # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/KnuTueQMfl – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 5, 2020

Caliente.mx offers you the best mummies! 🤩 Sign up and receive a $ 400 gift ➡ LINK http://bit.ly/2RX485X