It was in August 2014 that Sony and Wild Sheep Studio revealed WiLD, a title in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. In case you don’t remember, this is a project by Michel Ancel, a major creative known for being the creator of Rayman.

The survival title caught the attention of the players, who thought they could enjoy it in a couple of years. However, time has passed and we haven’t known anything about WiLD for quite some time.

Despite this, everything indicates that the project is still alive, as the official site of Wild Sheep Studio was updated with new concept art from WiLD.

This is what the new art of WiLD looks like, exclusive to PS4

The developer shared a total of 5 images that show the spectacular design of some characters and locations of the title. As we mentioned, WiLD will be a survival game and will incorporate elements of fantasy.

The interesting thing is that the game will take us to a world of 10,000 years ago, hence the appearance of some of the characters that we can see in the new arts. Unfortunately, the studio page doesn’t give new information on the title’s release.

Michel Ancel revealed at E3 2017 that he was still working hard with Wild Sheep Studio on the game’s debut, but there is currently no date for his debut. It must be remembered that Ancel also works on Beyond Good & Evil 2, a very ambitious project. Below I leave you the arts of WiLD:

This is what the new art of WiLD looks like

We know that WiLD will offer a large open world set in prehistory. We will be able to play as one of the human characters, but it will also be possible to control other living beings to explore in a different way and discover secrets of their locations.

Ancel previously revealed that the title world will have a similar extension to Europe and that there will be a dynamic system of stations. He also confirmed an online modality that he has not detailed for now.

WiLD is in development for PlayStation 4. You can learn more about Michel Ancel’s game at this link.

Source

.