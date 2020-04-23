The world of music biopics is far from new. There are some that date from the late 60s and early 70s. However, in recent years they have been the treasure of many film production companies. Seeing the box office success of Bohemian Rhapsody, several production houses did not want to be left behind to make their own. The latest announced within this genre is the next installment in the life of The Voice, acclaimed singer, songwriter and actress Whitney Houston.

This is news to excite any lover of cinema and music. But luckily there are still good surprises to reveal. For this new biopic by Whitney Houston, the writer in charge of bringing it to life is Anthony McCarten. Yes, the one responsible for successes like Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything, The Darkest Hour and the recent Netflix installment The Two Popes.

In the statement that this is already a work in progress, the producers described the film as “A joyous, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the best female R&B pop vocalist of all time, following her journey from darkness to musical stardom”. They added: “Although she is very frank about the price demanded by super stardom, the saga will be rich and complex about her search for the perfect marriage between the song and the singer and the public, and at the same time the moving story of a simple girl. from Jersey trying to find the way back home. ”

For his part, multiple Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten also spoke about the process of creating the Houston biopic. “We are incredibly fortunate to have the support and input of many of the key people who knew Whitney best and who will be there at the time of making this film. ”McCarten said. “I am working closely with all of them to authentically tell the extraordinary story of an unparalleled talent that was taken from us too soon.”

So far there is no confirmed director, although the name Stella Meghie sounds strongly there. His latest work is the romantic drama The Photograph. It premiered in February this year and grossed more than $ 20 million, garnering mostly positive reviews.

In this dramatized biopic of Whitney Houston we will surely see some of the secrets revealed in the Netflix documentary Whitney. There is a lot of talk about the child abuse she suffered, her terrible marital problems with singer Bobby Brown, about how she was forced to forget about her love relationship with another woman and about the difficult relationship she had with her father. This is clear, without forgetting to mention all his great successes as a person and a professional.