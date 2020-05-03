© Provided by .

New White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany gives her first media briefing on May 1, 2020 in the James Brady Press Room.

“I will never lie to them,” Kayleigh McEnany, the new White House spokeswoman, said Friday, re-launching a lost tradition: the daily press conferences.

Breaking with a firmly established practice for decades under Republican and Democratic presidents, the White House had abandoned this ritual over a year ago, leaving President Donald Trump to be its own spokesperson.

The 31-year-old young press secretary marked her style in striking contrast to Stephanie Grisham, whom she replaced in mid-April and who had never appeared on the podium.

Previous spokespersons Sarah Sanders and Sean Spicer were much more present in the James Brady newsroom, although Sanders stopped doing briefings in March 2019.

Combative, but far from the president’s aggressive attacks on “fake news” media and “enemies of the people,” McEnany responded to journalists’ questions for 30 minutes on Friday.

The world’s most famous press room has 49 seats, but only 14 were occupied due to social distancing orders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

“I will never lie to you, you have my word on it,” McEnany said, noting that he plans to “continue” with the daily briefings.

Your profession of faith in your honesty and commitment will, of course, be tested on the facts in the coming months.

“You obviously haven’t read the job description,” Julian Zelizer, a professor of political science at Princeton University, joked in a tweet.

A graduate of the prestigious Georgetown and Harvard universities, Kayleigh McEnany, who was a Fox and CNN commentator before becoming a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, knows that her statements will be carefully analyzed.

– “Alternative facts” –

The Trump communications team has in the past used strange contortions or formulations to defend or explain the president’s statements.

Spicer, the first Trump spokesman, started off on the wrong foot.

When he first appeared in the Hall James Brady clumsily attempted to defend the President, who had lost his temper after unflattering comparisons between the size of the crowd that gathered for his inauguration on January 20, 2017 and that of Barack Obama eight years before.

When asked why Trump had pressured Spicer to tell “lies,” Kellyanne Conway, another aide to the president, added to the discomfort by saying the president had presented “alternative facts.”

Since then, this strange phrase has been associated with the Trump team.

After speaking for several weeks from this iconic room for the daily crisis cell report by COVID-19, Trump now prefers to address journalists from the Oval Office or at organized ceremonies in the halls of the White House.

– “The mentality of the president” –

McEnany has been criticized in the past for various comments, including her support for the Trump conspiracy theory that Obama was not born in the United States, a falsehood that many consider racist.

However, she is seen as an effective and battle-hardened operator at a time when Trump is trying to overcome widespread disapproval for his handling of the pandemic.

The White House has repeatedly said that Trump prefers to be his own spokesperson, communicating directly through Twitter and his many direct interactions with journalists.

But his image suffered a serious self-inflicted wound last week when he made the strange statement, from the White House press room, that coronavirus patients could be injected with disinfectants.

McEnany sought on Friday to show his legitimacy for the position, underscoring his closeness to Trump.

“I’m usually with the president in the Oval Office, so I’m constantly with him, absorbing his thought,” he said.

“It is my mission to bring you the mentality of the president,” he added.

He said goodbye by inviting everyone to see Trump on Fox News on Sunday, with a comment that did not go unnoticed: “I’m going to cut this short and go see my little five-month-old.”