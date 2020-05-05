After months waiting for this highly demanded update, the WhatsApp groups They will no longer be ‘mandatory’, since now you can configure your app so that your prior consent is required.

The groups began to be used on WhatsApp in a massive way and many users felt ‘harassed’ and pressured to be part of them without having previously agreed to be in them. With this new invitation and privacy setting system, the famous messaging app is happy for millions of people.

To enable it, go to Configuration or Settings in your app, tap Bill > Privacy > Groups and select one of the following 3 available options: “All”, “My contacts” or “My contacts, except”. “My Contacts” means that only the users you have in your address book can add you to groups, and “My Contacts, except” provides additional control regarding who of your contacts can add you to a group.

If you want NO ONE to be able to add you previously without consent, you must choose option 3 “My contacts, except” and once you access the global list of contacts, give “select all” and accept.

When they want to add you to a group, group administrators have the option to send you a private invitation via individual message to leave the decision to join the group. You will have 3 days to accept the invitation before it expires.

Fingerprint for maximum security

From the beginning of this 2019, Apple’s mobile phones, the iPhone, had the option Touch ID and Face ID to provide an additional layer of security for WhatsApp users.

Now Android phones can also have a similar authentication method that will allow you to unlock the application with your fingerprint on compatible Android phones.

To enable it, tap Settings> Account> Privacy> Fingerprint lock. Activate Unlock with fingerprint and confirm your fingerprint.

