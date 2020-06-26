“From 06/11/20 for new registrations, when a client registers with Movistar + Lite, he will pay € 8 for the remaining days of the month (the same day as the month of registration) and the month next complete ”.

That is what we can read in the contractual conditions of the Movistar + television service. On the website of the service we can find out more about the commercial conditions and see that the price is 8 euros “during pro rata (current month) and first month for new registrations”. The renewal is automatic and we can cancel Movistar + Lite whenever we want due to not having permanence.

The first payment of 8 euros includes more than 1 month

With this change, the first payment of 8 euros from Movistar + Lite includes more than a month of access. For example, if we take him to the extreme case and register him on July 2, we will be able to see his television channels and VOD content until August 31, practically 2 months. This comes in exchange for dispensing with the free trial month, an option that more and more platforms are eliminating due to the fraudulent use of some users (they always pay fair for sinners).

As a reminder, we tell you that Movistar + Lite gives us access to live channels # 0, #Vamos, Movistar Series, Movistar Seriesmanía, Fox, TNT, Comedy Central, AMC, LA1, LA2, A3, CUATRO, T5, LaSEXTA, TCM, Hollywood, Disney Channel, Disney Jr, Panda and Baby TV. This is completed with a catalog of 300 series and documentaries, 270 films and 60 programs in video on demand service with own and third-party content.

We need one 3 Mbps internet connection, although from Movistar they advise us 6 Mbps of speed. Except in extreme cases, this is feasible for the vast majority of the population with broadband at home. At the device level, we have the web together with Samsung TV, LG Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, Philips Smart TV, Nvidia, Xiaomi, Amazon Fire TV Stick, iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphone and Android Tablet.