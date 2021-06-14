New wave of shootings shook the US this weekend

June 14, 2021 June 14, 2021

0

This weekend there were shootings that left multiple injuries and deaths in several states of the United States (USA).

In Savannah, Georgia, suspects left seven people shot and killed; while in Austin, Texas, 14 people were shot; and in Chicago, Illinois, criminals opened fire on more than 10 people.

In addition to those regions, also in Cleveland, Ohio, three people died and four others were injured.

“Every time summer comes we have this situation in every state,” says Maria Pike, an activist for Moms Demand Action.

For his part, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter Jr. indicated that “what we are seeing across the country with respect to the level of violence is very disturbing. It’s disturbing and it doesn’t make sense. “

According to The Gun Violence Archive, a website that compiles shootings that occur across the country, there have been 271 mass shootings so far in 2021.

0