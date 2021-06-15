New wave of phishing and smishing campaigns supplanting the main Spanish banks | Technology

During the last hours, different phishing and smishing campaigns have multiplied that try to trick users into entering their banking access credentials.

Times have changed, and now practically everyone agrees to carry out procedures in their bank through online banking, something that cybercriminals are taking advantage of to try to steal our credentials in some mistake using techniques such as phishing or the smishing.

On the one hand we have campaigns to send fraudulent emails in the form of phishing and also through SMS (smishing), and that basically what they do is impersonate banking entities of caliber such as CaixaBank, Banco Santander and BBVA so that the victim ends up accessing a series of pages that pose as the officers to provide their access credentials and other data.

As reported from the Internet User Security Office, several email and SMS campaigns have been detected impersonating different banking entities, especially Banco Santander, CaixaBank and BBVA.

In these emails and SMS, the user is urged to click on a link that redirects to a false web page that pretends to be the bank’s, and where the victim ends up entering their access credentials.

These emails and SMS messages generally they always have spelling mistakes and they usually start with the topics “Customer number: # XXXXX / Update ‘or’ ẞanco Santandɐr”. On the other hand, your bank will never be able to contact you in this way, but they will summon you to go to any of their offices to carry out any type of management.They could also inform you through online correspondence, accessing the website of your bank with your own credentials.

These fraudulent messages they also try to rush the user to click on the links telling you, for example, that if you don’t click on the link, your bank card will be deactivated in the next few hours. You can also identify these messages by looking at the sender’s email, since they usually use email accounts similar but not identical to the official ones.

If unfortunately you have fallen into the trap and have entered your access credentials through these pages, you must immediately contact your bank and change your password through access to your online banking.