Chinese authorities reported on Sunday what could be the start of a new wave of coronavirus cases in northeast China, as a city in Jilin province was reclassified as high risk, the maximum of a zoning system in three levels.

The province raised the risk level of the city of Shulan from medium to high, having raised it to medium the previous day, after a woman tested positive on May 7. On Saturday 11 new cases were confirmed in Shulan, all members of her family or people who came into contact with her or her close ones.

Shulan has increased its virus control measures, including closing residential complexes, banning non-essential transportation and closing schools, the provincial government reported.

The new cases brought the total number of confirmed new cases in mainland China to 14 as of May 9, the National Health Commission said, the highest number since April 28.

Among them is the first case for more than a month in Wuhan City, in Hubei Province, where the outbreak was first detected at the end of last year.

China had officially declared all areas of the country as low risk last Thursday, but the 14 new cases represent a jump from a single case registered the previous day.

In addition to the concentration of Jilin infections, a new case was also confirmed in Harbin, capital of the northeast province of Heilongjiang, and in Shenyang, capital of neighboring Liaoning province.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in mainland China reached 82,901 on May 9, while the total deaths from the virus remained at 4,633, according to the Commission.

