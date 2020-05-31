They fear a new wave of coronavirus infections from mass protests in the US following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

Miami World / AP

Massive protests spreading across several cities across the United States following the death of an African-American at the hands of a Minnesota police officer have rocked the healthcare community and raised fears that huge crowds will spark a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several leaders calling for calm in areas where people have smashed shop windows and police vehicles on recent nights have been distributing face masks and warning protesters of the risk of not abiding by sanitary measures in the face of the spread of the disease.

“If you went out to protest last night, chances are you need to have a COVID test this week,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday night. “There is still a pandemic in the United States that is killing the black community in large numbers.”

The Minnesota governor said Saturday that many protesters did not respect social distancing or wear face masks after complying with warrants earlier in the week.

But many seemed determined.

“It’s not right that in the midst of a pandemic we have to be out here, risking our lives,” Spence Ingram said Friday, after marching with other protesters to the state Capitol in Atlanta. “But I have to protest for my life and fight for my life all the time.”

Ingram, 25, who was wearing a mask, said she has asthma and was concerned about contracting the virus. But she stressed that as a black woman, she always felt that her life was under threat from the police and therefore she needed to protest.

Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis agent pressed his knee against his neck, unfold at a time when many cities are beginning to relax orders to stay home.

That’s particularly troubling for health experts who fear that asymptomatic carriers of the virus will unconsciously infect others in meetings with people next to each other, and yelling and booing without wearing masks.

“Whether they’re fired or not, that doesn’t stop them from catching the virus,” explained Bradley Pollock, chair of the Department of Public Health Sciences at the University of California, Davis.

Even for many protesters who have used face masks, that does not guarantee protection against the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend cloth masks because they can make it more difficult for infected people to spread the virus, but they are not designed to protect the person wearing it.

The United States is the country most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 1.7 million cases and more than 103,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.