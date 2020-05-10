China registered a case of coronavirus after a month without reporting infections. (Free Press Photo: EFE)

Wuhan reported a case of covid-19, the first in more than a month in the birthplace of the pandemic emerged at the end of 2019. This is the first case reported since April 3.

The contagion was registered in this great metropolis in the center of the country particularly struck by the virus and who remained in strict confinement for more than two months, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday.

The affected is an 89-year-old man residing in Dongxihu District, located in the northwest of Wuhan, according to local authorities.

The level of epidemiological risk in this neighborhood has been raised from “weak” to “medium”, add the sources.

Wuhan was considered a “weak” risk zone since the quarantine was lifted on April 8 and the activity gradually resumed.

The high school seniors returned to classes on Wednesday (all wearing face masks and respecting strict sanitary measures) after four months of forced vacation due to the virus.

Wave of contagion in China

Regardless of the case in Wuhan, China registered 13 new cases of covid-19 on its territory on Sunday. It is the first time since May 1 that the country announces a double-digit increase in the number of contaminations in one day.

The vast majority of new cases are located in the northeast of the country, where the city of Shulan has been quarantined. The reported figure could be the start of a new wave of coronavirus cases in China.

In this region, the level of risk rose to “high”. On May 7, the positive case of a woman had been confirmed and the cases increased by May 9, with 11 cases reported in Shulan, all related to the patient’s family.

Saturday, China admitted that covid-19 revealed “gaps” in its health systems and prevention of infectious diseases, at a time when the President of the United States, Donald Trump, criticizes his management of the crisis.