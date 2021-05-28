new warning to ‘streamers’ for violating copyright

Claims of copyright infringement return to center stage on Twitch. The platform warned streamers about the arrival of a significant batch of requests to remove live streamed videos containing copyrighted music. While this is not the first time such a situation has happened, it is a cause for concern for users.

As published by The Verge, the news may affect content creators who have already received warnings in the past. As with other services as well, Twitch allows an account to receive up to three calls for attention for violating copyright. Those who exceed this limit are automatically suspended from the platform and without the possibility of reversing the decision.

A similar event occurred in October 2020, while in November Twitch removed thousands of videos that used protected music without permission. In the email sent to streamers, the service stated that there are probably more claims to fall, especially since they are automatic notifications. What is not yet known is how many users received the warning email.

Twitch, copyrighted music and a new headache for streamers

As Twitch explained, he recently received a batch of approximately thousand individual claims for violation of the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act). The orders were made by companies in the music industry and all correspond to recorded streams. “The vast majority are targeting streamers who listen to background music while playing video games or broadcasting real life events,” they added.

Twitch has again recommended to users that don’t use copyrighted music while streaming live. But knowing that many users will ignore the warnings, he has also requested that they remove all posts that violate the DMCA.

It is important to remember that many video games currently include a mode designed for streaming users. By activating this option background music is muted, in order to avoid copyright claims. Some titles even have specially prepared soundtracks so as not to collide with copyright protection laws.

Other streamers choose to mute games entirely, or remove music manually so that only dialogue and sound effects are heard.

