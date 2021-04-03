new Volkswagen Caddy vs Citroën Berlingo – Autobild.es

One of the great veterans among practical family vehicles is the Volkswagen Caddy. What began in 1979 as a van based on the Golf I continues today as a modern combination of a car with a raised roof and the technology of the Volkswagen Golf 8.

The opponent of Volkswagen’s proposal is called Citroën Berlingo. The pragmatic Frenchman has also been making families, hauliers and playful drivers happy for a quarter of a century.

The Citroën faces the powerful with good cards 122 hp 2.0 TDI Caddy with seven-speed DSG: the Frenchman mounts a 131 hp diesel and eight-speed automatic converter.

Inside

In both vehicles you find a good driving position and a modern multimedia equipment. However, with clear advantages for the Volkswagen: the front seats are larger and offer better lateral support.

In the test version, our Berlingo had a head-up display and navigation system with an 8-inch touch screen.

In the cockpit of the Caddy we immediately recognize the Golf 8. Digital instruments are optional, such as the Discover Pro navigation system with a 10-inch touchscreen. And it has a compartment for the inductive charging of the mobile.

Behind

In the second row, accessible in both cases through practical sliding doors, the Volkswagen is a bit more generous. Everywhere guests have a few more inches of air, the seats they offer a more comfortable back angle and are slightly higher off the floor.

The Citroën is not bad at all in this regard, in fact we are enthroned 38 centimeters above the ground, but its rival gains two centimeters and therefore the posture of the legs is even more relaxed.

Load

When it comes to transporting items, the Caddy also takes the lead: it has a maximum cargo volume 2,556 liters with the seats folded down / out.

The Citroën stays at 2,126 liters, which is not bad at all, and also solves the conversion in a much more elegant way. When the backrest is folded, the second row simply slides forward and down to the floor. A movement that does not require any effort.

Another downside to the Caddy: its Loading capacity 476 kilograms is quickly reached, his French rival accepts 78 more.

On going!

When it comes to performance, both convey confidence because they accelerate with a certain verve and their automatic systems they are both pleasant traveling companions.

The Citroën’s eight-speed converter shifts as smoothly as it is successful, the alert seven-speed DSG in the Caddy only seems somewhat hesitant from time to time, in small gears.

And now the differences: in the Caddy the chassis feels firm and even in cornering areas it already transmits absolute solidity. But our version wore the optional 18-inch wheels Although they are an aesthetic success, they cause us to feel the cracks and joints of the asphalt more clearly.

Citroën relies 100% on the typical fluffy ‘made in France’ personality. Its soft suspension simply absorbs many bumps from the road without disturbing the crew.

The downside to this chassis setting is only apparent on stretches with very long undulations, as well as ambitiously tackled corners. Then, the body it swings ostensibly and takes guests with sensitive stomachs to the limit. Therefore, we recommend that the driver take it with relaxation.

conclusion

The Volkswagen Caddy 2.0 TDI SCR DSG wins by points, since its generous space, superior to that of its rival for passengers and cargo, is complemented by modern security and multimedia systems. And it has a clearly more agile behavior. Now, it is more expensive, a difference that can reach 10,000 euros if you get crazy with the list of extras.

The Berlingo offers a lot of space in a compact format, has a comfortable behavior as long as you do not press too much and the automatic system is a delight.