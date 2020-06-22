Vodafone has just announced its new contract rates that put the cherry on top of the latest rate news presented in recent weeks in the Movistar, Orange and Yoigo offers, so it is time to analyze the advantages and differences of traditional telephone operators with more clients.

Improvements in conditions that on this occasion have not been preceded by mandatory price increases as they have accustomed us for five consecutive years, and which make the main telephony brands in Spain in much more competitive as we are going to analyze.

Mobile only rates on Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo

Starting with mobile contract rates, Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo have in common that they already have unlimited data rates. Movistar continues to have one of the more balanced due to the price of 39.95 euros and the absence of strict limitations in its Infinite contract, while the unlimited ones with less restrictions of Vodafone and Orange, are up to 10 euros more expensive, but include a subscription to Seriefans (with HBO included) in Vodafone unlimited Total, and Amazon Prime in Orange Go Top, in addition to a greater discount on the purchase of mobile phones in installments in both cases.

But keeping the flat rate of gigabytes, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo have also engineered to reduce monthly fees of this type of rates in exchange for other types of restrictions:

Vodafone choose reduce browsing speed at 2 or 10 Mbps with prices between 32.99 and 36.99 euros respectively in the unlimited and unlimited Maxi rates.

Orange I bet you reduce video quality to HD (720p) and restrict the use that we can make of the rate to share data with other devices through tethering, and that will be 10 GB maximum in the Go Up rate for 35.95 euros. In addition, Go Top will also have limited tethering to 40 GB.

The only unlimited fee for Yoigo will also have the quality of reduced streaming video, in this case to SD (480p), but it does not communicate restrictions for tethering or speed, regardless of the consumption made with its Infinite Infinity rate of 39 euros.

Of the other common restrictions, the Data usage limit that can be consumed while roaming within the EU. Movistar will be the most generous with its 50 GB, in Vodafone it is up to 24 GB but includes the US, in Orange it is up to 23 GB and in Yoigo it is not defined, but it refers to its reasonable use policy.

Regarding compatibility and incompatibilities, Vodafone will be the only operator that allows adding packages of premium television and the only one with 5G, Orange the only one that includes a free multiSIM (limited to the same limit as tethering) and Yoigo the one with the cheaper additional mobile lines.

Without unlimited mobile data, we also found several news in the contract rates of the main operators, highlighting the family of rates for young people of Vodafone yu, which has conditions similar to those of private labels such as O2, Amena or Pepephone. Among its advantages are Unlimited data on social networks and the accumulation of unconsumed gigabytes, but unlike their competitors, at the moment they do not offer mobile phones by installments or discounts on additional mobile lines that Movistar, Orange and Yoigo do have.

Of Orange highlights that its Go Flexible rate, in addition to the 10 GB included monthly, also has access to a additional 40 GB bonus that is renewed every six months, to be able to consume at specific times of greater demand such as holidays, Christmas or Easter.

Yoigo will stand out for having two of the rates with more gigabytes, the most complete with 60 GB and two mobile lines with unlimited minutes and shared data.

Of the tariffs Movistar, perhaps the most interesting thing about their rates is the possibility of supplementing them with extra data bonuses that are the cheapest and they include up to 40 GB for 30 euros.

However, of the rates without unlimited data from Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo, in the market we will find a multitude of virtual mobile operators that are much cheaper. The rates with gigabyte limits in the four operators are as follows:

Combined fiber and mobile from Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo

Of the fiber and mobile combinations of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo, the highlight will be the possibility of adding pay television, although in some cases it is included by default. Movistar is the operator that most television includes on a mandatory basis, Vodafone Includes Seriefans with HBO at unlimited rates, Orange lowers the monthly television fee on its unlimited rates in addition to including free Amazon Prime for two years for new customers and Yoigo Includes a one-year subscription to Rakuten TV at its 30 GB and Infinite rate.

Other outstanding characteristics according to operator are:

Movistar: offers a discount of 1 euro per month for hiring Netflix and it does not have permanence in the service.

Vodafone: includes calls unlimited from fixed to mobile, free multiSIM with One Super and One Total, and the unlimited 1 Gbps total also includes Super WiFi. In addition, Vodafone yu includes data unlimited on social networks, they accumulate the gigabytes not consumed, it does not charge for the caller ID in the landline and it allows the hiring of television without a decoder. It has a 12-month stay.

Orange: allows the hiring of only football without the rest of the family channels, and offers discounts of 4 euros per month for hiring Netflix. It has a 12-month stay.

Yoigo: It includes two mobile lines additional with unlimited minutes and shared data, and does not charge for the caller ID in the landline. Nor does it have permanence.

The rest of the conditions, including gigabytes and final prices are as summarized in the following comparison:

Other rate comparisons