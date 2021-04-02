New Vivo cable designed not to disturb when playing with the smartphone

The new product, which can be used both to recharge smartphones and tablets, has a connection USB type C, so it fits with a large number of models on the market (especially the most current ones). The cable launched by Vivo has a length of 1.2 meters, more than enough tea so that you have considerable freedom with respect to the plug with which it is used (combined with the charger of the device that is used, of course).

Available in Various colors, with the accessory we are talking about, a sucker which is placed on the back of the smartphone (it can be adjusted so that the size of the device is not a problem). This element allows the cable to remain centered when gripping the terminal in a landscape way, so it is not a nuisance on the side that makes it difficult to hold and manipulate the screen. What’s more, the connector is type T, so it stands out and thanks to its angle it makes everything very close to the case. The truth is that it is an excellent idea that provides utility and efficiency.

Support and compatibility of this Vivo cable

Here’s some good news, as the company has confirmed that it supports the use of 22.5W (2A) power, which allows you to use fast charge in the models that support it using the corresponding charger. That is, no functionality is lost with the cable we are talking about. Even if you have a terminal of the firm with IQOO technology, it is ensured that the support of 44 W is reached, which makes it possible to fill a 4,000 mAh battery almost 70% in half an hour.

With a design anti-winding, which allows the Vivo cable we are talking about to get little tangled, a reinforcing silicone element is included on the outside of the accessory so that the durability is the best possible. From today this product is put on sale in China, it is expected that it will be launched in other regions – but otherwise, you can always resort to importing. The price to pay to get it is 59 yuan, which is the change stays at only 7.5 euros, a cost more than interesting.