New vision on evolution: Andalusian researchers locate the origin of life in a bacterium

They have dedicated more than 10 years of study to the bacteria of the phylum Planctomycetes, from which they believe everything started

His research is led by Damien Devos (CSIC) and has been published in the journal ‘Molecular Biology and Evolution’

Our oldest ancestors are bacteria. This is what a team from the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology (CABD) which, after conducting a study on evolutionary biology, have found that the last universal common ancestor (known by the acronym LUCA by its English name last universal common ancestor) is a bacterium.

In a statement from this mixed center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Junta de Andalucía and the Pablo de Olavide University (UPO), it is mentioned that it is a bacterium belonging to the phylum Planctomycetes, “From which the organisms of the other two domains, Archaea and Eukaryota, diverged”.

The study, which has been published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution and is led by CSIC researcher Damien Devos, reflects on current data about the origin of life and exposes a new vision of evolution and of the three relationships between the three domains of life, “where the branch that leads to the appearance of eukaryotes and archaea derives from Planctomycetes bacteria, a concept very different from what was established in the field of study until now”.

Rebuild the first cell

Researchers Carlos Santana-Molina, Elena Rivas-Marín and Damien Devos, have recalled that living organisms can be divided into two types: prokaryotes and eukaryotes.

The former, like bacteria, are the most ‘simple’ forms of life, small pockets of molecules with little internal organization. Eukaryotes are more complex, “with larger cells organized in various compartments, including the mitochondria that provide energy and the nucleus that contains genetic material.”

“How one has originated from the other and how they evolved is one of the biggest questions in biology”, explains Devos who points out that many researchers try to reconstruct the first cell, the first ancestor of life or the last universal common ancestor, LUCA.

The Andalusian laboratory team after dedicating more than 10 years of study to the bacteria of the phylum Planctomycetes, which “are very particular, have characteristics that are not typically found in bacteria but are sometimes associated with the organisms of the other two domains, Archaea and Eukaryota”, they propose that there is only one ancestral domain, Bacteria.

Our oldest ancestors

They have led to the conclusion that one of these bacteria, belonging to the phylum Planctomycetes, began to diverge and develop characteristics not usually seen in bacteria, so he proposes, based on these characteristics and published knowledge, that these bacteria are our oldest ancestors.

Damien Devos vindicates a radical change in the relationships between the three domains of the tree of life, where evolutionary relationships are taken into account.

“In this way, I saw hersion of evolution and from these groups they change in a brutal way, where the branch that leads to the appearance of eukaryotes and archaea is derived from Planctomycetes bacteria “, says the researcher.

“This new knowledge has important implications with respect to what was established in the area “, defends Devos, who adds that” it is necessary to explore the biodiversity among Planctomycetes bacteria and the common ancestor of eukaryotes and archaea, this being fundamental to better understand our evolution “.

Also, “already you can’t say that bacteria are simple and they have not evolved, yes, we ourselves, and everything that can be seen with the eye, is the result of the evolution of bacteria “, he concludes.