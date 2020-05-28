Minneapolis: New violent protests over the death of a man at the hands of the police. The protests were repeated in Los Angeles. The acts of violence occurred after the death on Monday of George Floyd, who police tried to arrest in front of a food store but ended up killing.

Violent protests over the death of a black man at the hands of police erupted in Minneapolis on Wednesday for the second consecutive night, with protesters confronting officers outside a police station and looting some nearby stores.

Images from the news broadcast from helicopters showed protesters occupying the streets near the headquarters of the city’s 3rd police district, as some people ran from nearby stores, showing signs of damage and looting.

Officers could be seen circling the barracks without attempting to intervene in the looting. Previously, some protesters clashed with officers, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas in a repeat of the confrontations on Tuesday night. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The violence occurred after the death on Monday of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who police tried to arrest in front of a southern Minneapolis grocery store. The video a person took on his cell phone shows an agent kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost eight minutes until he passed out.

The agent and three others were fired on Tuesday, and on Wednesday Mayor Jacob Frey called for him to be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the agent’s residence, in the city’s suburbs, and at the Minneapolis home of Mike Freeman, the Hennepin County District Attorney, who will make the decision to press charges in the case. . In these protests, no violent acts were reported.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway Wednesday and smashed the windows of state Highway Patrol cars.

Los Angeles protest over death of black man detained

Hundreds of people protesting the death of a black man in custody of Minneapolis police closed a fast-track in Los Angeles on Wednesday and smashed windows at California Highway Patrol units.

A protester who jumped from one of the patrol cars was reportedly injured during the mobilization, organized by the Black Lives Matter movement and other non-conformists. Protesters gathered in the streets of downtown in the afternoon and eventually advanced to Federal Highway 101. Dozens entered the lanes despite police attempts to prevent it.

When a patrol car arrived, protesters surrounded him. They broke his rear window with a skateboard and he advanced with slight jerks while several nonconformists were up on the hood. In the television news images, a man is seen who finally jumps from the side of the moving vehicle and falls to the ground.

A second unit from the California Highway Patrol arrived and was also attacked: a protester threw what looked like a skateboard at the rear window before the unit retreated.

It was not immediately known if the man on the ground was seriously injured, although protesters surrounded him and others formed a line from one side of the lanes to prevent traffic.

Then firefighters arrived and took the man away on a stretcher. He was standing and raised a hand in greeting or protest. He was scheduled to be evaluated in a hospital.

After about 20 minutes, the crowd began to withdraw from the fast lane.