One of the most anticipated versions of the world’s most famous arachnid superhero and all its versions will be back in 2022. The success of the first animated part of the story was everything that fans expected and more, so any information that Those involved can always give us is good and that came during the mass reproduction of the film when the producer of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ talked about the sequel.

There has been talk of a live-action series for one of the characters that came out during the film, as well as new versions that will make its triumphal entry, including the Japanese robot that has been mentioned a lot, which we can see the October 7, 2022 when the second part is released.

Going back to the bottom line, producer Phil Lord thrills fans of the Oscar-winning animated film about what awaits us in the sequel. It should be noted that it has been actively working despite the coronavirus, which has modified the release dates of this and the live-action version with actor Tom Holland.

The Producer of ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ talked about the Sony-sponsored sequel, who also had to modify the schedule for his other characters based on Marvel characters, ‘Mourbius’ and ‘Venom 2’ that they would see the light this year.

We were reminded several times today NOT to say anything about it. I guess they know we can’t be trusted. All I can say is … worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022 https://t.co/qW63xkdFYz – Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020