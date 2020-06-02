The ‘Stargirl’ series slowly demonstrates its potential, which can lead her to introduce several villains who have so far not been seen in any representation on film or television. That is why, The first image of Dragon King has been revealed in the new chapter of ‘Stargirl’.

During the story that follows ‘Stargirl’, it is appreciated that the quiet city of Blue Valley has not only found a new heroine in Courtney Whitmore (played by Brec Bassinger), but little by little it is discovered that it is silently inhabited by villains. Now, thanks to the ComicBook portal, the first image of Dragon King in ‘Stargirl’ has been revealed.

In the comics, Dragon King was a brilliant scientist who was a high-ranking official in the Japanese government during World War II. After the surrender of Japan in 1945, the Dragon King went into hiding and experimented with combinations of his own genetic material and that of a lizard, eventually becoming a human-reptilian hybrid.

This character is portrayed by Nelson Lee, and from what is known of the series, Dragon King is the father of Courtney’s classmate, Cindy Burman., and is a controversial scientist, who hides his face and also experiments not only with him, but also with his patients. According to Lee, the character is a complete deviation from what fans have seen so far in ‘Stargirl’ and has said that there will be many secrets hidden under his sinister hood.

Dragon King will be the last member of the Injustice Society of America to appear in the next episode of the series entitled “Wildcat”, and from what can be seen in the first image of Dragon King in ‘Stargirl’, everything points because he is a mysterious subject who not only hides his identity, but his chilling nature as well.

Fans will be able to learn more about the character once it is cast. the episode titled ‘Wildcat’, which will premiere on The CW or directly in the DC Universe app, Tuesday June 9.