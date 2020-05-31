The death of George Floyd at the hands of the Police has caused outrage among the Americans, who have taken to the streets of various cities to demonstrate. (Free Press Photo: .)

In a video taken at a distance by a passerby, three policemen are seen having their knees on the body of Floyd, who is on the ground face down, next to a black vehicle. He desperately asks them to stop, as he can no longer breathe.

“Please let me get up,” Floyd cries as he is dying, but the officers did not heed their pleas.

A first video that was broadcast on social media showed police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to the victim’s neck, who died a few hours after being arrested. Now these images come to light that point to more culprits.

This material has caused outrage among Americans who have taken to the streets to protest against police mistreatment of minorities.

Floyd had been caught on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were informed that the individual, a black man in his 40s later identified as George Floyd, was inside a vehicle and appeared drugged.

The police found the subject sitting inside his vehicle, and when he was ordered to leave, the arrest was resisted, according to the official version, which adds that during the arrest when the officers already had the man handcuffed and lying on the ground, they noticed that he was presenting “Medical difficulties”, so they called an ambulance, which took him to a health center where he died soon after.

Video taken from the account www.instagram.com/georgefloyd01/

Third degree murder

Last Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter for Floyd’s death. The charges were revealed shortly after the agent’s arrest was announced.

Chauvin is one of four officers who have been fired from the Minneapolis police force for their alleged role in the death of the African American.

According to Minnesota state law, third-degree murder is one that causes the person to be killed unintentionally through an eminently dangerous act and can carry a prison sentence of no more than 25 years.

Floyd’s death has sparked a wave of protests that have spread to other parts of the country. In Minneapolis, the protests ended in serious riots, with looting and the burning of a police station.

Will send the Army

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, asked this Saturday for a strong hand against the protesters in Minneapolis (Minnesota), whom he called “the radical left”, and expressed to the state authorities his willingness to send the Army to appease riots during protests against the death of a black man at the hands of the Police.

The president described the protesters as anti-fascists and as being of the “radical left”, and considered that the Minnesota authorities should be “harsher, stronger, because by being tough the memory of George Floyd is honored.”