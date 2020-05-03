Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Deemo is one of the rhythm adventures that has most impacted players thanks to a sentimental approach to the game. A new installment of the series, Deemo II, is in development and today they released the prototype sequence that the game will have, and we can say that it will look beautiful.

Developer in charge of the franchise Rayark shared Deemo II’s animated conceptual sequence. Despite the fact that animation is a prototype, it does not mean that the strokes are rudimentary, on the contrary, you can see great work and attention to detail. In the end, the result shows off an incredible sequence that shows us the new protagonist, the new version of Deemo and the fantastic surroundings of the world where they live.

In case you missed it: It is possible to use the Nintendo Labo piano in Deemo for the Nintendo Switch.

Deemo II will tell a new story and world

In this new iteration of the rhythm series, the story will be told of Deemo and a girl with flowers growing on her head, who will go in search of the fantasy kingdom in hopes of saving the world. The music cannot be missed and in the trailer you can see a pianist who, in the middle of a rain-soaked train station, plays a beautiful melody whose notes cause the rain to stop.

According to the developer, Deemo II will offer “a whole new world that will poison fans.” We recommend you wait patiently for this title, as it is just in the development process; in fact, the studio is hiring new staff.

The good news is that the title already has an Internet page and that people can already pre-register in the Google Play Store to buy it, although it still does not have a release date.

We leave you with the conceptual video.

What did you think of the sequence? Are you interested in this title? Did you play the first installment? Tell us in the comments.

If after playing the first title on mobile phones or its other versions, such as the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation VR, we tell you that a movie is also on the way that will tell the story of the original game. You can find more news related to this series if you check this page.

