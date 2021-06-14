new video details the news of multiplayer

Halo Infinite was one of the main protagonists of the joint conference between Xbox and Bethesda during E3 2021. The advance of the campaign was quite brief, but everything was compensated with the first look at multiplayer. The trailer let us see some mechanics, maps, weapons and armor that will be available at launch. However, today 343 Industries has released an extensive video to offer multiple details of said modality.

First of all, you should know that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play. That is, it will be free for everyone on Xbox and PC consoles. This is a blow on the table by Microsoft, because this year they eliminated the requirement to have Xbox Live Gold to enjoy free titles. So you won’t have to shell out a single penny to get into the multiplayer of Infinite.

Battle Pass and seasons

However, Halo Infinite will jump on the Battle Pass train —With a payment option— and the format by seasons, a business model that has given so much success to games like Fortnite or Warzone, to name just a few. Unlike the aforementioned battle royales, Halo: Infinite will not put an expiration date on your Season Pass, so you will always have the opportunity to unlock all its elements even after the season is over.

This, of course, will be key for those people who do not have enough time to complete a Season Pass within a limited period. If you have played the multiplayer of ‌Halo: The Master Chief Collection surely you already know what we are talking about. Additionally, 343 Industries notes that Halo Infinite will offer special events on a regular basis, which will allow access to visual objects to customize the appearance of your Spartan. Eye, there will be no loot boxes (loot boxes).

Halo Infinite will take customization to the next level

And speaking of the personalization, the Redmond studio promises an overwhelming amount of items to change the look of the character. In fact, they say there will be millions of possible combinations. In addition, the entire customization system will also be integrated into the Halo Infinite mobile application, so you can make modifications without having to turn on your console or computer. Finally, they indicate that you will have gameplay and cross progression between Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

As the months go by, more details will be released, including the expected launch date. All we know is that Halo Infinite will arrive in late 2021 and that there will be a beta phase for multiplayer.

