New video and theme, Billie Eilish shortly after launching new album

New video and theme, Billie Eilish shortly after launching a new album | INSTAGRAM

After the year 2020 came to make a big change in the industry musical and from show, verifying that despite the fact that through streaming it is possible to continue generating profits, the world situation It did not allow the full potential to be used, so as little by little things are returning to normal, the artists are already rescheduling dates that were pending for their concerts.

It is very certain that many of those artists will return with their tours with all the energy and material. This is what is happening to Billie Eilish who is about to launch a new CD.

That’s right, we will have a new album after how successful this is their first album “When We Fall Asleep, Where do we go?” and his world Tour in which he presented his songs around the world becoming the sensation of the moment.

For this reason the emotion was present after what a weeks ago he announced that he would present his second studio album and that it already has a name “Happier Than Ever”. In fact we have already heard some of the new material from the studio album with the songs “My Future”, “There befare i am” and “your power”.

Well now it was scheduled for the day of today June 2 that is access your new song called “Lost Cause”, of which its official video is already available an hour ago, so we recommend that you run to see it and listen to its new material.

In this song again she will hypnotize us with her beautiful voice, while she sings about that failed relationship of which she addresses the subject.

But that’s not all she directed the video that we are now watching spending an excellent time with her friends in a sleepover in which she went through everything necessary to make it a good night meeting.

Billie Eilish’s new album will be available on all digital platforms and also in physical format this next July 30, so her fans are in a wait that already has a date and that she is too excited for it to arrive.

It should be remembered that Billie recently published several photographs taken by Vogue magazine, the singer appears on the cover of this important magazine where celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Anna Hathaway, Rosalía and Margot Robbie to name a few.

Something that characterizes this magazine is glamor because its content talks about the fashion trends that many are already aware of, who appears on the cover is always a personality who has managed to influence the world, without a doubt Eilish is a worthy candidate for it.

There is no doubt that the young woman will continue to bear fruit from her career, she is on such a great ascent that we still do not see the highest.