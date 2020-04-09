         New versions of watchOS 6.2.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 are now available

The apple company has just released the new versions of watchOS 6.2.1 and macOS Catalina 10.15.4 for all users with compatible devices. This update comes a day after the official release of iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1.

First of all, updating watchOS 6.2.1 eliminates bugs and improves the performance of the FaceTime feature on Apple Watch. Many Apple Watch users reported that installing watchOS 6.2 could not participate in FaceTime audio calls, if they had an iPhone with iOS 9.3.6 or a Mac with El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier versions.

Updates to iOS and iPadOS 13.4.1 address similar FaceTime issues, which involve devices running older operating systems.

There are two ways to install watchOS 6.2.1. on your Apple Watch. The first is by pressing the clock app on your iPhone and then heading to General Settings. From there, tap on ‘Software Update’. The second, is to get the update directly on your Apple Watch going to the Settings app, tapping General and then Software Update.

macOS Catalina 10.15.4 is now available

In addition to watchOS, the apple firm released macOS Catalina update 10.15.4. This new version of the software brings the same correction of the FaceTime error, some improvements for the MacBook Air 2020, among other new features.

According to Apple, the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 companion update also resolves an issue that caused users to repeatedly receive a password request for an Office 365 account. There are also solutions for MacBook Air 2020 and USB-C performance on all Mac models.

